Bears Trade Prediction Sees Chicago Right Biggest Wrong of 2026 Offseason

The Chicago Bears didn't add an edge rusher this offseason like everyone thought they would, but that doesn't mean they won't add one at all in 2026.

Chicago will enter the 2026 campaign with three question marks opposite Montez Sweat, who is locked-in on one side.

Austin Booker is the most promising of the trio, but he has yet to fullly cement himself in the NFL. Shemar Turner is also unproven, and he's still working his way back from a torn ACL and we don't know when he'll be cleared to practice.

Meanwhile, the most experienced player of the group, Dayo Odeyingbo, was very disappointing last season and there's no telling how he'll look in his first year back from a torn Achilles. Thankfully, he is at least ahead of schedule in his recovery.

If the Bears' belief in Booker, Odeyingbo and Turner proves to be misguided and Chicago is a contender at the trade deadline, we could definitely see general manager Ryan Poles righting the biggest wrong of the 2026 offseason.

Bears predicted to trade for Josh Sweat

Arizona Cardinals 2025-2026 outside linebacker Josh Sweat. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

In an article making "bold predictions" for the 2026 trade deadline, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton has the Bears acquiring Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat.

"The Chicago Bears would be a likely suitor for Sweat. General manager Ryan Pace confirmed (h/t ESPN's Courtney Cronin ) that he showed interest in edge-rusher Maxx Crosby before the Las Vegas Raiders traded him to the Baltimore Ravens, who backed out of the deal," Moton wrote.

"He could provide a significant boost to the Bears' pass rush opposite Montez Sweat," Moton added. "A Sweat-Sweat edge-rushing duo could be dominant in the Windy City."

With Josh and Montez, there's no doubt that the Bears would have the sweatiest edge rusher duo in the NFL.

The former Pro Bowler had another strong showing in 2025, with the veteran posting a career-high 12.5 sacks, which amounted to the second double-digit sack campaign of his career.

That also would've been tops on the Bears, so you can see why he would be such a massive addition for Chicago.

Why Josh Sweat could get traded

Arizona Cardinals 2025-2026 outside linebacker Josh Sweat. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

It has been reported on multiple occasions this offseason that Sweat is not happy in Arizona. Whether that's a result of his contract or Arizona's rebuild, or both, remains to be seen.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the Cardinals don't plan on trading Sweat, but we've heard this story before. Even if that's true right now, things can change drastically near the trade deadline.

The fact of the matter is it makes way more sense for Arizona to trade Sweat than to keep him. Sweat will be 30 next March and his and the Cardinals' timelines simply don't match, as Sweat could very well be on the decline by the time the Cardinals are good.

Arizona would be better served getting what could be as high as a Day 2 pick for Sweat, whose value may never be higher than it is now.