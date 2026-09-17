Everything Chicago Bears Have to Fear About Minnesota Vikings in Week 2

The Chicago Bears will face quite the test in their Week 2 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Chicago is coming off a historic performance on offense, but this week should present a tougher challenge because of Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Even before the Bears and Vikings take the field, head coach Ben Johnson is on a seemingly torturous path of trying to figure out what the Vikings defensive play-caller is thinking.

"How do you avoid going down a path where you're just overdoing it?" a reporter asked after Johnson admitted that facing a play-caller like Flores can lead to overthinking.

"I'm in that path right now," Johnson with a laugh.

Flores is just one thing the Bears have to fear about their Week 2 matchup against the Vikings.

Brian Flores getting blitz-happy

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores looks on against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will be a true clash of titans this week when Ben Johnson's offensive genius meets Brian Flores' elite defensive prowess.

Flores is one of the very best defensive play-callers in the NFL, and what makes him more difficult to game plan for is his unpredictability.

The Bears saw that last season, when Flores doubled the blitz rate against Chicago from Week 1 (37.2%) to Week 11 (66.7%), as ESPN's Courtney Cronin noted.

"You don't. You try to have answers for everything," Johnson said when asked how to game plan for the unpredictability Flores presents.

"You'd like to think he's put everything he could possibly do on tape until you play him next and you realize he hasn't yet," he said. "So it'll be something new. There always is with him and that's what makes him such a good coordinator. It's a great challenge. It really is. You have a lot of fun on game day. Now the week of preparation is not so much fun, but you know, there's a lot of back and forth that goes into it."

The Bears' offensive line did a fine job in Week 1, but it certainly was not perfect. Chicago's group upfront gave up 15 pressures, but it wasn't as noticeable because of Caleb Williams' ability to escape the pocket.

If Flores brings the heat in Week 2, the Bears' offensive line and/or Williams' legs better be ready because, if not, it could be a long and painful afternoon for Chicago.

Vikings' WRs

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago's pass defense left a lot to be desired in Week 1.

Bryce Young racked up 361 passing yards and three scores, and the Bears' two starters on the boundary, Jaylon Johnson (127 yards) and Tyrique Stevenson (77 yards and two touchdowns) struggled mightily.

“They were excited that the team won the game and both of them felt like they could play better than they did. We got a chance next week to come back and start all over again and play better. I expect that out of them," Johnson said of his cornerbacks.

Things are not going to get any easier this week. In fact, it's going to be a tougher test for Johnson and Stevenson, who will have to contend with a deep wide receivers room that includes the elite Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings.

It remains to be seen if Kyler Murray will play due to a concussion, but he did turn in a limited session at Wednesday's practice, so there is a chance he plays.

Even if he doesn't play, Carson Wentz is capable of making the Bears' cornerbacks pay if they don't play better.

Vikings' run defense

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (32) runs the ball during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears ran wild over the Panthers last week en route to 291 yards and six touchdowns, which no doubt made Williams' life easier.

Running the football is a huge part of the Bears' offense, but that might be more difficult this week after the Vikings limited Green Bay to just 66 rushing yards on 21 attempts, which amounts to only 3.1 yards per carry.

Another reason why it's important to get the rushing attack going is it will slow down Flores if he gets blitz-happy. The inability to get the ground game will make Johnson's and Williams' jobs a lot harder.