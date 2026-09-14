Everything That Went Wrong For Chicago Bears in Week 1 Win Over Carolina Panthers

There was a lot to like about the Chicago Bears' dominant win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, but it wasn't all perfect.

Even during a game in which the Bears dropped 59 points on the listless Panthers defense, there was still an issue on that side of the ball that could be a major problem against a better unit.

The defense as a whole was putrid en route to allowing 37 points, but two key players on that side of the ball in particular posted performances that are especially troubling.

We'll go over all of that and a few other things as we take a closer look at what actually went wrong in the Bears' historic Week 1 victory over the Panthers.

Too many penalties

A view of yellow penalty flag during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears posted the seventh-most penalties in the league last season and they aren't off to a good start when it comes to improving that ranking.

Chicago committed a total of 12 penalties in Week 1, which cost 57 yards. Chicago probably could've committed double that and still won with the kind of offensive performance the offense put on, but Ben Johnson and Co. can't count on that every week.

Penalties remain something to monitor for Chicago moving forward.

Too many pressures

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) is sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Jaelan Phillips (5) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Williams' athleticism masked some of the pass-blocking issues upfront in Week 1, as the Bears gave up 15 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, two sacks and three QB hits.

Joe Thuney of all people allowed the most pressures with four, D'Andre Swift gave up three, and three others, Braxton Jones, Darnell Wright and Garrett Bradbury, surrendered two. Colston Loveland and Sam Roush were responsible for one apiece.

The Bears were able to overcome all that, but pass protection might be a problem against a better pass-rush.

Starting cornerbacks' coverage

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) catches the ball while defended by Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (29) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coverage as a whole was terrible, but what's more alarming is the Bears' starting cornerbacks were the worst of the bunch in the secondary.

Tyrique Stevenson surrendered a pair of touchdowns, including one on a deep ball to Jalen Coker. In all, four of the five targets thrown his way were completed for 77 yards, and he allowed a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

Jaylon Johnson allowed the most receiving yards with 127 on five receptions, good enough for 25.4 yards per catch. He finished with the second-worst passer rating allowed of the defensive backs with a 113.7.

Only linebacker T.J. Edwards (36.1) had a worse coverage grade than Johnson (41.5) and Stevenson (39.1).

The defense

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen looks on during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stevenson and Johnson were the biggest culprits, but the Bears' coverage as a whole was awful, with Bryce Young throwing for 361 yards and three touchdowns.

Run defense wasn't much better, with the Panthers tallying 125 yards on 22 carries, which amounts to 5.7 yards per carry.

In fairness to the defense, Chicago's offense did put it in a tough spot a few times with a turnover and turnover on downs, but that doesn't erase the overall poor performance from Dennis Allen's unit.