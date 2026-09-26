Bears Weigh Potential Defensive Switch Regardless of Injuries

Quarterback is not the only place where injury is giving the Bears uncertainty about a lineup change this week. Then again, perhaps they'll make a change regardless of injury.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson returned for a limited practice on Friday after he'd been out with a hamstring injury. In Stevenson's case, missing a game could be a disaster because the Bears could very easily turn to Malik Muhammad outside instead of in the slot. In fact, they might do it regardless because Stevenson hasn't stood out and Muhammad has been surprisingly consistent for a young defensive back.

In fact, Muhammad's play has been almost shocking since he didn't really play slot cornerback in college. According to Pro Football Reference, Muhammad has a 28.5 passer rating against when targeted and allows only 41.7% completions. Both are ridiculously effective numbers for someone who has played the slot for years, let alone a newbie.



Asking Muhammad to move back outside now might be a problem and it would be for some players, but defensive coordinator Dennis Allen doesn't see it that way.



"Yeah, we'll have a plan for that," Allen said.

On the bright side of things



The Bears got one with Malik Muhammad @Returnof7 pic.twitter.com/XNKePJq6x9 — SleeperBears (@SleeperBears) September 21, 2026

It's possible with Muhammad outside, they could move Cam Lewis to the slot cornerback spot and use Xavier Woods as starter at safety where Lewis had been playing.



However they do it, Allen said Muhammad will be prepared if they decide to make a move.

"I mean, look, I think, you know, when we first brought him in, you know, the plan was to dual train him," Allen said of Muhammad. "You know, that was the plan. And so we've continued to do that. And so, I think that player's ready for whatever, you know, whatever role is presented in front of him."

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson saw Muhammad had the earmarks of a potential find back in training camp. It's a situation to be nurtured by the veterans around Muhammad.

"You don't really know until bullets start flying so I would say for me it was during camp and how much when he cared and when he would get beat it would bother him," Johnson said. "And I think that's the first sign as to a competitive person. When they lose they just don't care and just walk it off, they show that emotion behind it and that's something that's good and bad as a DB too.

Malik Muhammad RIGHT NOW - is better at outside CB than he is at Nickel.

He is learning the position and will continue getting better, but right now? He is better on the outside.

A TON of talent for our 4th Round Pick #Bears pic.twitter.com/sW7s3hSgFR — Swift Sports Network (@SwiftyNetwork) August 28, 2026

"But for us it's just helping him know and understand that it's going to happen and not taking away that competitive nature from him either."

Maturity makes Muhammad Successful

Maturity is the one quality Johnson says he has seen in both Muhammad and starting safety Dillon Thieneman.

"I think they've been playing and showing they're very mature, not letting plays get to them too much and getting stuck in their head," Johnson said. "I think they continue to move on and make plays.

I would not put Tyrique Stevenson on Justin Jefferson, but what do I know. pic.twitter.com/v9Eyu1qf53 — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) September 20, 2026

"That's all you can really ask for is young guys to come in with the right mentality. And then just making plays when they're presented and stuff."

Facing an offense with dangerous weapons and a mobile quarterback in Jalen Hurts can make for a dangerous situation Monday night at Soldier Field in the first prime-time game for their young DBs.

"Hurts can make a lot of things happen with his legs after the first and second reads," Johnson added. "So for us to just making sure of our role on the scramble drill and plaster (to receivers) and take him off the first read."

It's the goal whether they're young and playing a foreign position like with Muhammad or like with Thieneman, as the Bear try to duplicate last week's strong defensive performance.

The problem is Muhammad has played so well at the slot position and it's such a difficult position to master that switching him now almost seems like a waste. They could be better off with the currently lineup, and that's not something anyone could have anticipated before the season.

Malik Muhammad CLAMPS Jalen Coker and reads Bryce Young like a BOOK.



The Bears rookie CB and former Texas Longhorns gets his FIRST NFL INT 😳🔒 pic.twitter.com/72XBln6PlI — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) September 13, 2026