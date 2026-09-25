Caleb Williams, Kyle Monangai and More Injury Updates From Bears' Friday Practice Report

It's Friday, so you know what that means: another Chicago Bears injury report. This week, the Friday practice report is the second-to-last with the Bears playing on Monday this week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bears saw two key players who are dealing with injuries get upgraded from Thursday's injury report, which is great news for their chances of suiting up.

Unfortunately, neither one of those players was Caleb Williams or Tyson Bagent, which continues to leave the Bears in a precarious spot at quarterback ahead of Monday night.

Now, a full look at the Bears' Friday injury report and what all of it means for the upcoming contest.

Bears' Friday injury report

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player Injury Thursday Friday QB Tyson Bagent Concussion DNP DNP K Cairo Santos Hip DNP DNP OL Joe Thuney Rest DNP QB Caleb Williams Hamstring DNP DNP LB Noah Sewell (PUP) Achilles LP LP DB Tyrique Stevenson Hamstring DNP LP DL Shemar Turner (PUP) Knee LP LP DL Grady Jarrett Rest DNP FP RB Kyle Monangai Knee DNP FP

FP = Full practice | LP = Limited practice | DNP = Did not practice

Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent injury updates

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) chats with quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams is still sidelined at practice which, again, is not surprising because head coach Ben Johnson said he would not practice this week. That said, the lack of participation is yet another sign that Williams is trending toward not playing this week.

The same can be said about Bagent, although he did show what may be a sign of progress in his return from a concussion after he was present in the building on Friday after he wasn't on Thursday.

If Bagent and Williams are both ruled out, Case Keenum will make his first start since 2023. Johnson said the Bears would not sign another quarterback, even if Bagent and Williams don't play, so rookie Miller Moss will be QB2 behind Keenum if they don't play.

Offensive coordinator Press Taylor said running back Roschon Johnson could be the emergency third quarterback if needed.

"That's a possibility, we have a couple different guys that would be a possibility in that role if that comes down to it," Taylor said when asked about Johnson as the QB3.

Kyle Monangai, Cairo Santos, Tyrique Stevenson injury updates

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monangai's upgrade to full participation puts any fears about his chances of suiting up to rest. Stevenson was the other upgrade for Chicago, but we won't be confident about his status until Stevenson turns in a full session.

If Stevenson sits, the Bears are likely to deploy Malik Muhammad in his spot. Cam Lewis would then take over in the slot and Xavier Woods would start at safety.

Santos' second day without practice is a cause for concern, but the Bears haven't signed a kicker, nor have they worked one out, so that's a sign the Bears are confident he'll play.

Shemar Turner and Noah Sewell had their 21-day return windows opened this week and are moving in the right direction, but neither player is eligible to get into a game until after Week 4.

The Bears will put out one more injury report on Saturday that will also includes game designations for players, where applicable. At this point, guys like Williams, Bagent, Stevenson and Santos all appear to be headed for questionable tags.