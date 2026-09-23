Malik Muhammad Makes Bears Franchise History During Impressive Start to NFL Career

The Chicago Bears couldn't have hoped for a better start to rookie cornerback Malik Muhammad's NFL career.

Through two games, not only has Muhammad been arguably the team's best rookie, he has been one of the team's best players overall. Along with Dillon Thieneman, the Bears are looking like they might have struck gold with the pair of rookie defensive backs.

Amid his impressive start, Muhammad has accomplished a feat that no Bears rookie has in franchise history by recording one sack and one interception over his first two games, the Bears announced.

Muhammad recorded the interception in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers after he stretched out and made a diving pick on a pass from quarterback Bryce Young to wide receiver Jalen Coker, who has been torching the Bears all afternoon long.

The play showed Muhammad's impressive closing speed and strong hands, as he had to corral the ball and keep a hold of it as he went crashing to the ground.

Muhammad's sack came in Week 2, when he fired off the edge out of the slot and quickly closed in on Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz, bringing the veteran down for the sack.

Is there anything the rookie can't do? So far, it doesn't look like it.

A closer look at Malik Muhammad's impressive start

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch while defended by Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad II (24) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before we get into the numbers, it's important to point out that Muhammad, who is playing in the slot, did not play there in college, yet he looks like he has been playing there his entire life.

Muhammad was pushed into the role because of injuries in the secondary. He didn't even appear to be the first option to replace Kyler Gordon, either, with Jaylon Jones seemingly being the first choice before he suffered his own injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Through two games, Muhammad has given up a 41.7% completion rate and a miniscule 28.5 passer rating when targeted. His success hasn't come easy, though, with the Vikings and Panthers targeting him 12 times combined.

We already touched on his interception and sack, and he also has a tackle for loss, two passes defensed and two run stops.

Not sure the Bears could have asked for much more than what they've gotten out of the rookie thus far.

A role change in Week 3?

Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad (24) tackles Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Muhammad might be tasked with switching roles in Week 3, as the Bears have uncertainty at boundary cornerback thanks to an injury to Tyrique Stevenson, who exited Week 2 early with a hamstring injury.

It's possible the Bears keep Muhammad in the slot, but putting him on the boundary gives the Bears their best possible combination, as that would mean Cam Lewis plays in the slot and Xavier Woods starts at safety.

As we previously mentioned, Muhammad played outside during his days in college, so this won't be a foreign position to him and he should have no issue transitioning off the slot as a result.