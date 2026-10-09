Ben Johnson Acknowledges the Lasting Bears Legacy Set by Mike Ditka

The new coach paid his respects to Da Coach on Friday at Halas Hall.

Ben Johnson is easily the most popular Bears coach since the late Mike Ditka, who has passed away at age 86. Ditka's record is a bar even for Johnson to take aim at so many years later.

"I just want to start off extending my condolences to the Ditka family," Johnson said. "Sad news here this morning, obviously. As far as I'm concerned, coach Ditka is a gold standard in terms of this place. I mean, he's a legend around here as a player, as a coach. His impact is still being felt to this day. And as the head coach of the Bears I feel humbled to be in that same chair that he was once in.

"It's a sad day to hear that he's passed on. He's in our thoughts and prayers."

The NFL is deeply saddened by the passing of Hall of Fame coach and tight end, Mike Ditka.



Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H9cMGPc8ln — NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2026

Johnson is the ninth Bears head coach since Ditka, counting interim coach Thomas Brown in 2024. Johnson said he never had the opportunity to meet Ditka but the ways his presence is still felt at Halas Hall is as obvious as the trophy case in the main entrance to Halas Hall, housing the only Lombardi Trophy the franchise has ever won.

"Well, I mean, certainly his picture is all over the place," Johnson said. "I don’t know if there’s been a head coach with that much — other than, obviously, George Halas — but that much success just for, I think it was 11 years, and the number of winning seasons, the win/loss record, obviously a Super Bowl winner.

Mike Ditka, taking Bears fans to task after a game they won:



“Wanna see fans? Get on a bus and drive to CLEVELAND. I’ll show you some fans. They start when you are warming up, they start when they break the pop bottles open gang.”



RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/XOZRqNmaGs — McNeil (@REFLOG18) October 9, 2026

"As a head coach, it’s been hard to replicate that since his time, certainly as a player as well. It means a lot to the McCaskey family. I don’t want to put words in their mouths but he’s one of those big names when you walk into the player entrance, he’s one of those big names for a reason."

Ditka was fired after 11 seasons, seven of those with winning records/playoff berths.

.@JBigCatWilliams recalls the "most nervous" he ever was in his NFL career.



It involved him, Richard Dent and Steve McMichael going out drinking after curfew in Platteville.



Williams went to the bar to pay for the beer pitchers and the bartender said the tab was picked up… pic.twitter.com/NS1yqJSVbr — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) October 9, 2026

He won six division titles and a Super Bowl in putting together a 106-62 record (.631). In the 34 seasons since they fired him, the Bears are 242-283 (.461) with six division titles and two more wild card playoff berths.

Ditka's teams won six postseason games, three in their Super Bowl year and one each in 1984, 1988 and 1990. Since his 1993 firing, the Bears have won five postseason games total.



