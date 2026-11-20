Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson recently admitted that even though the trade deadline has passed, the team is will continue looking for ways to improve the roster.

Nothing earth-shattering in Johnson's statement, as every team is always keeping tabs on things throughout the year for opportunities to improve the roster.

"(Looking for talent) continues still, it's just different now that it's not a trade deadline, it's more the waiver wire and how can we continue to improve our roster. It's continuous," he explained.

Well, it just so happens that a two-time Super Bowl champ is about to hit the waiver wire and "Up and Adams" host Kay Adams thinks the Bears are a possible landing spot.

Saints to release Justin Reid

New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid (21) on the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Stade de France Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Thursday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that not only has Reid requested his release, but the New Orleans Saints are going to oblige the veteran safety's request.

"The Saints are planning to grant the release requested by safety Justin Reid, as both sides agreed this would be mutually beneficial," Schultz reported.

The release has not been made official yet, but once it happens, Reid will be subject to waivers, as all players are after the trade deadline.

The problem for the Bears if they're interested is that their 7-2 record puts them pretty far down in the waiver order, so their chances of getting Reid aren't great.

Should Bears put in a claim?

New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid (21) carries the ball for a touchdown after making an interception against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears certainly don't have a dire need at safety, especially if Coby Bryant can get back from his knee injury this season, but it certainly wouldn't hurt to add more depth.

We still don't know for sure if Bryant will be back this season, and we know that Kyler Gordon, who is dealing with a shoulder injury currently, isn't exactly reliable from a health standpoint.

No, Gordon doesn't play safety, but one of the Bears' options to replace him if he does miss time is Cam Lewis, who has played snaps both at safety and in the slot when needed this season.

Reid, who has proven to be an asset in coverage, against the run, and when asked to blitz, is a great fit for Chicago because he can offer depth at both spots thanks to having played snaps at box and free safety and slot cornerback during his career.

Then, there's the experience factor. Not only does Reid have nine seasons under his belt, he has also appeared in 13 playoff games and owns a pair of Super Bowl rings from his time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Having the opportunity to add a player of Reid's caliber at this stage of the offseason is rare, so the Bears would be wise to consider it as they make a push to a Super Bowl in 2026.

— Sign up for the Bears OnSI newsletter for more free coverage from Chicago Bears on SI —