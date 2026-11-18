The first half of the 2026 NFL season could not have gone much better for the Chicago Bears. They went 7-2 through nine games and climbed to the top of the NFC North, but they took a bye-week tumble down the standings after Detroit and Minnesota secured big wins in Week 10. Nevertheless, the Bears are big favorites in their Week 11 game against the 3-6 New Orleans Saints and appear primed to extend their winning streak to five.

However, there is one reason for Bears fans to feel some trepidation ahead of what looks like a tune-up game, and that has to do with head coach Ben Johnson. Since becoming a play-caller in 2022, Johnson's teams are just 3-2 after bye weeks, including a playoff bye. Taken at face value, that's a concerning record for a head coach as obsessed with details and fundamentals as Johnson, but there may be more to this than meets the eye.

With that in mind, let's pop open the hood of Johnson's post-bye record and take a deeper look, starting with last season.

2025 season, Week 6: WIN

Chicago Bears kicker Jake Moody celebrates with teammates after a win. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a shaky 2-2 start to the Ben Johnson era, the Bears entered an early Week 5 bye, which seemingly came at just the right time. They ended up beating the Washington Commanders on the road in rainy conditions, with backup kicker Jake Moody sealing a 25-24 victory with a walk-off field goal.

This wasn't the prettiest game from Chicago's offense, especially in regard to the passing game, but the run game finally got going for the first time all year, racking up 150 rushing yards. This post-bye victory showed that Ben Johnson understood what wasn't working for his offense and that he could make the necessary adjustments.

2024 season, Division Round: LOSS

Lions OC Ben Johnson before the NFC divisional playoff game. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson's final game as a Detroit Lion was probably not what he'd hoped it would be: a stunning playoff loss. The Lions got rolled by the Commanders in the Divisional Round of the playoffs after securing a Wild Card bye, but it's hard to blame this one on Johnson, try as some Lions fans might.

His offense put up 521 total yards and 30 first downs, besting the Commanders in each category. They put up 31 points. The problem was that a heavily injured defense gave up 45 points and Jared Goff threw three mind-numbing interceptions. Johnson can call the plays, but he can't throw the ball for his quarterback.

2024 season, Week 6: WIN

Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson watches warm up before the Dallas Cowboys game. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ben Johnson just seems to have the Cowboys' number over the last two years. He got his first win as a head coach in a dominant 31-14 Week 3 win against Dallas last year, and less than a year before that he led a 47-9 shellacking of the Cowboys as the Lions' offensive coordinator after an early bye week.

The Lions scored on every single drive of that game except two, with one being a one-play kneel-down to end the first half and a turnover on downs at the end of the game, after the starters had already been pulled. The game was effectively over by halftime as Johnson's offense raced out to a 27-6 lead and never looked back.

2023 season, Week 10: WIN

Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson watches a replay in a game. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This post-bye victory was another statement win for Ben Johnson, which came right around the time when he became the hottest head coaching candidate in the NFL. Back when the Chargers were actually a well-coached, tough team, Johnson's offense dropped 533 yards on them while going 8-for-18 on third and fourth downs en route to a 41-38 win.

In this game, Detroit's defense once again came up short, allowing the Chargers to hang around the entire game. But a walk-off field goal from Riley Patterson secured the win and boosted Johnson's national profile.

2022 season, Week 7: LOSS

Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson watches warmups before a game. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson's first post-bye game as a play-caller didn't go quite as well as subsequent performances. In fact, it was mostly a disaster. They lost to the Cowboys 24-6 in a game where they only ran 56 plays for 312 yards.

However, there's not much from this game that can inform Bears fans on Johnson's post-bye tendencies. The Lions were still in the middle of a rebuild, and Johnson was still learning the ropes as a play-caller. At that that point they were still taking their lumps and trying to find a groove.

The Bottom Line

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson stands on the sidelines at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As aforementioned, Johnson's 3-2 post-bye record doesn't look great on its face. But after looking through the details of each game, it's plain to see that very little blame can be laid at Johnson's feet for those two losses. One was in the middle of what looked like another dismal season for the Lions as their rebuild continued, and the other was a playoff game in which the defense gave up 45 points.

Returning to the present, I see no reason for Bears fans to fear that Johnson has the post-bye yips. There are reasons to fear the Saints in Week 11, and there's a non-zero chance that they pull off the upset, but it won't be because the head coach wasn't up to the task at hand.

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