Ben Johnson Details Early Plan for Highly-Paid Bears Undrafted Free-Agent Signing

Wyoming OT Caden Barnett against the Ohio Bobcats during the 2022 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the Chicago Bears' rookie minicamp starting on Friday, we will get our first look at the team's first-year players in action at practice.

Along with the team's seven draft picks, Chicago is also bringing in 13 more rookies via undrafted free agent deals.

One UDFA we will be watching closely is Wyoming offensive lineman Caden Barnett, whose nickname is "Vanilla Gorilla."

It's clear the Bears think highly of Barnett because he secured the biggest undrafted free-agent contract in Chicago that we know of, with Barnett getting $277,500 guaranteed at signing, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

The early plan for Caden Barnett

Wyoming Cowboys offensive tackle Caden Barnett. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Head coach Ben Johnson offered up some hype for the offensive lineman, who offers some versatility with his experience playing both guard and tackle in college. For now, Barnett will get a look inside, Johnson said.

"He plays the way we want to play it," Johnson said of Barnet. So there’s a physical demeanor about him. That’s what stands out, first and foremost. I think we got a couple really good offensive line coaches.

"When you have a guy that has traits like that that are harder to coach that you can help clean up the technique and things of that nature," Johnson added. "When the mind’s right, I have a lot of confidence in our coaching staff to get the rest of it."

The Bears have a good starting situation at guard with Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney, but Barnett could carve out a roster spot for himself as depth. His versatility will no doubt help his cause.

Caden Barnett scouting report

Wyoming Cowboys tackle Caden Barnett (72), tackle Frank Crum (75) and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole (96). | Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

Barnett was a three-year starter at Wyoming.

In 2025, Barnett had a Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade of 73.2 and a run-blocking mark of 65.8. He gave up one sack and 18 pressures in 792 total offensive snaps.

Don't let Barnett's 6-foot-3, 316-pound frame fool you. Not only is he a powerful player, this man is as athletic as they come, also, as evidenced by his scoring a 9.54 out of a possible 10 in Relative Athletic Score (RAS).

Chad Reuter of NFL.com had Barnett ranked as the second-best interior offensive linemen among UDFAs.

"(Barnett) appears best suited for inside-zone and gap-scheme assignments but has plenty of experience in wide zone," Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said in his scouting report.

"Barnett’s grip strength works in his favor in pass protection but he will struggle to stay mirrored to NFL rushers who attack edge to edge. While he checks some of the boxes needed to compete for a roster spot, Barnett will need to extend his aggression through the whistle as a block finisher at the next level," Zierlein added.

The Bears were clearly aiming for the best athletes for their rookie class and Barnett definitely fits that mold. Now, the journey to earning a roster spot begins on Friday.