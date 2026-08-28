Grady Jarrett on Big Bears Hit: 'We've Got to Play Our Style of Defense'

There are two sides to everything, and while Tennessee coach Robert Saleh called the hit Bears safety Xavier Woods made on Titans receiver Wan’Dale Robinson "cheap," Chicago saw it differently.

Titans reporters called it a hard, high hit over the middle. Bears defensive tackle Grady Jarrett labeled it as a tone setter to Thursday's joint practice in Nashville.

"You know. we practice a certain way, the way we want to play ball," Jarrett told reporters in Nashville. "Nothing is done with malice, but we've got to play our style of defense the way we want to at all times.

"You know, sometimes things happen. and I mean, it's just one of those things that happened, but it kind of is what it is."

Footage of the fight that broke out after Bears S Xavier Woods’ dirty hit on Titans WR Wan’Dale Robinson during joint practice. pic.twitter.com/qk3AxxFHMT — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) August 27, 2026

Woods' former team

It probably couldn't have helped that Woods played for the Titans last year and they didn't bring him back this year. He was a free agent unti the Bears signed him after training camp began.

Both teams spilled onto the field after the hit.

Jarrett called it a good, physical style of play from his side of the ball early in the practice, although he thought they faded later.

With malice toward none... Grady Jarrett says about the hit on Thursday by Xavier Woods. pic.twitter.com/ce5lKRADQy — Gene Chamberlain (@genechamberlai2) August 28, 2026

"I would say every time we take the field it's the style of defense we want to play," he said. "I think we did that early. I think our key now is to sustain that through the whole outing, whether it's the whole game, (or) til we get to half (in preseason)."

Bears will be facing Titans starters

No Bears plans for playing time Saturday in the 5 p.m. preseason finale have been announced by Ben Johnson. He's been leaning on a formula that includes how many reps starters had in practice. If it's sufficient, they don't play.

Bears fans are mad but it ain’t last year any more! https://t.co/BT0HnZ4auq — TicTacTitans (@TicTacTitans) August 27, 2026

All of this is fine but if starters do not play, the backups will be going against Titans starters for as much as possibly a half. Tennessee Titans On SI reports Saleh could use starters 25 plays to a half.

Will the starters for the Titans be coming to take out their anger over the hit on backups for the Bears, or if Bears starters do play would they come after Caleb Williams or some other member of the offense? It's also easy to wonder if there might be bad blood because the Bears were running a trick play in a joint practice scrimmage. That's usually something teams reserve for games.

It's all going to make for extra intrigue in a game normally reserved for things like deciding who to cut or who becomes a starter.

Titans find a new group of guys every week & say “do whatever you want” https://t.co/Xr25G2c085 — Tommy Callahan (@yalltitanup) August 28, 2026