4 Bears Players Fighting for a Roster Spot Who Need a Strong Performance vs. Browns

The next step in the Chicago Bears' offseason is the preseason, which will begin on Saturday night when the Bears host the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field.

The Bears are not expected to have many starters on the field for the contest, with Caleb Williams among those confirmed to be not playing. That means it's a golden opportunity for the players who are fighting for a roster spot to show their stuff.

Here's a look at four players who need to post a strong showing in preseason Week 1 in order to help their cause for making the 53-man roster out of training camp.

LB Ruben Hyppolite

Chicago Bears linebacker Ruben Hyppolite III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being a fourth-round pick of the Bears in 2025, Hyppolite barely saw the field in what was a hugely disappointing rookie season for him.

Fast forward to this offseason and Hyppolite has been very quiet in training camp outside of one standout practice and that isn't good news for his chances of making the roster.

At linebacker, Chicago has T.J. Edwards, Devin Bush and D'Marco Jackson locked into the 53-man roster, and we can include rookie Keyshaun Elliott if he can get healthy. That means there may only be one spot up for grabs.

We know teams are hesitant to cut ties with a fourth-round pick this quickly, but if there was ever an instance in which we could see it happen, it's this one. Hyppolite needs to show out throughout the preseason or he could get the boot.

OTs Kiran Amegadjie and Jedrick Wills

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (72) and offensive tackle Theo Benedet (79). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A 2024 third-round pick, Amegadjie has seen the field for just 125 snaps during his career and is coming off a season in which he didn't play at all. Not exactly what Chicago expected when it drafted him.

Wills is a former top-10 pick of the Cleveland Browns who is looking to revive a career that has been marred by injury and ineffective play.

Amegadjie and Wills are competing for the starting left tackle job with Braxton Jones, but Jones is clearly the favorite so the two veterans are really competing for a backup job at this point.

Amegadjie will get the start in preseason Week 1 and Wills is going to rotate in. Amegadjie getting the start would seem to indicate he's ahead of Wills, but this is how Chicago has divvied up reps between the two since Jones got hurt, so we wouldn't read too much in that.

It's also worth noting Wills appeared to outperform Amegadjie "slight" in a recent practice, according to Chicago Sports Network's Clay Harbor.

Whoever fails to emerge victorious between Wills and Amegadjie could end up getting cut later this month.

WR Kaden Davis

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Kaden Davis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears have five wide receivers locked in with Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Kalif Raymond, Jadhae Walker and Zavion Thomas, which means there might be just one spot up for grabs.

Davis was signed in June and was considered an afterthought at first, but he has routinely made highlight plays at practice since coming aboard and is making a case he should grab that final spot.

The problem for Davis is his very limited experience that includes just 16 offensive snaps in the NFL. Chicago already has a young and inexperienced wide receivers room, which is why we think Scotty Miller has a leg up for the WR6 job.

But Davis can flip the script and put himself in position to pull off an upset over Miller with strong showings over the next three weeks.