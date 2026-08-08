Braxton Jones' Injury Flips Bears' Left Tackle Battle on its Head

The Chicago Bears suffered another training camp injury on Thursday as Braxton Jones, the presumptive starting left tackle for Week 1, went down early in practice and did not return. While it's been reported that Jones avoided a major injury, he was not present for practice on Saturday with the rest of the team. In his absence, both Jedrick Wills Jr. and Kiran Amegadjie practiced alongside the other starters, according to The Athletic's Dan Wiederer.

Jedrick Wills has the pedigree to be a starting left tackle in this league

Cleveland Browns OT Jedrick Wills Jr. against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Once it became clear that Ozzy Trapilo's injury was even worse than we thought, general manager Ryan Poles got right to work shoring up the left tackle position. He re-signed Braxton Jones to a one-year contract and made sure to bring in some competition by signing former first-round pick Jedrick Wills. The former Cleveland Brown had showed promise as a rookie, but injuries derailed his career, and he ended up sitting out the entire 2025 season to rehab an injury he suffered in 2024.

If healthy, however, Wills poses a very real threat to push Braxton Jones for the starting left tackle role in Week 1. After a stellar career starting on Alabama's offensive line, he became the 10th overall pick from the 2020 NFL draft, a pick that was widely celebrated at the time.

As for Amegadjie, the former third-round pick from the 2024 NFL draft has been a massive disappointment and may not even make the final roster at the end of August. Despite boasting incredible measurements and athletic testing, Amegadjie has been completely outmatched at the NFL level, both in practice and in the few regular season snaps he received late in the 2024 season. It would be stunning to see him seriously contend for a starting role in Week 1.

The Week 1 starter at left tackle could be whoever is healthiest

Chicago Bears OT Braxton Jones walks on the field during Training Camp. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As impressive as his background is, however, Wills has been behind the eight ball when it comes to the left tackle battle. As aforementioned, he hasn't played football in a year and a half, and he's joining a new team with a notoriously complex offense. Jones, on the other hand, has been in Chicago for four years, including last season with Ben Johnson.

That familiarity has made the difference early on in training camp as Jones was the clear No. 1 option for left tackle, even as others got their chance to prove themselves. However, Jones has had trouble staying healthy since he played all 17 games as a rookie, and now he's hurt again. Even if it's a minor setback, he's offered Wills a window of opportunity, one that he'll take full advantage of.

That said, the Bears clearly have a problem finding a reliable left tackle in terms of health. The best ability is availability, and the Bears may have no choice but to name a starter based on who's healthiest in September.