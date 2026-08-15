Most Important Chicago Bears Position Battles to Watch in Preseason Week 1

The Chicago Bears will play real football (well, sort of) on Saturday when they meet the Cleveland Browns in their preseason debut at Soldier Field at noon CT.

A bit of the luster was removed from this contest because the Bears won't be playing Caleb Williams and all of their starters, but we could see at least some of the ones, as head coach Ben Johnson did not say all of the starters would sit.

This presents a golden opportunity for the guys competing for backup roles and roster spots in general. Knowing that, here's Chicago's most important position battles to watch in the preseason contest against the Browns.

MORE: Bears Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels

Kiran Amegadjie vs. Jedrick Wills (left tackle)

Chicago Bears offensive tackles Kiran Amegadjie (72) and Theo Benedet (79). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Braxton Jones remains the favorite to start at left tackle, who becomes the main backup at the position remains important, especially considering the Bears' injury issues at the position the past few years.

Amegadjie and Wills have split first-team reps in practice since Jones suffered an injury last week, but Amegadjie will be starting in preseason Week 1, which could indicate he's ahead of Wills for the job, although we can't say for sure.

That said, we could have a lot more clarity based on their respective performances on Saturday afternoon.

Cam Lewis vs. Xavier Woods (safety)

Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Coby Bryant sidelined for at least most of the season due to a knee injury, Lewis has shifted from competing at slot corner to safety, where he has newfound competition from Woods, who Chicago signed after Bryant's injury.

Woods has nine years of NFL experience and has been making noise early on in his tenure with the Bears. Lewis remains the front-runner to start next to Dillon Thieneman, but a strong showing from Woods could tilt things in his favor.

All that said, it remains to be seen if Lewis will actually play or if he will be lumped in with the starters who won't suit up. If he doesn't play, that'll be a strong indication Lewis is in line to secure a starting role.

Malik Muhammad vs. Josh Blackwell (slot CB)

Chicago Bears defensive back Malik Muhammad. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With both Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Jones still on the shelf, and with Lewis focusing on safety, Muhammad and Blackwell are the two players who have been getting reps at slot cornerback.

Muhammad appears to be the preferred option for now because of the fact that he has gotten the vast majority of the first-team reps since Jones has been sidelined, and the rookie has been making the most of those opportunities thus far.

But, as we know, how he performs in the preseason will be a huge factor in determining whether or not he gets the call if Gordon or Jones can't get healthy before Week 1, which leaves the door open for Blackwell to surpass him.