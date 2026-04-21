Caleb Williams and DJ Moore Were Closer Than the Numbers Suggest

Caleb Williams' relationship with former Bears wide receiver DJ Moore often came into question because the two just didn't seem to find the connection on the field the way Moore had with former Bears QB Justin Fields.

The last pass Williams threw in the playoff loss to the Rams was the result of a mistake on a connection between the two, the fault probably going more to Moore but never clearly spelled out that way by his former QB.

Williams for the first time shed some light on that relationship and how he felt about losing Moore as a target when the Bears reported Monday for offseason conditioning. The last time Williams talked to media before Monday had been prior to free agency.

“DJ, he's a pro," Williams said. "He's been that since he's been in the league. And so, on the football side of it, obviously you're going to miss him out there making plays for you, for me and for the team.

NFL Playoffs (Wild Card): The Chicago Bears have taken the lead over the Green Bay Packers with a little less than two minutes remaining in the game. Bears lead 31-27 as Caleb Williams connects with DJ Moore, erasing an 18-point deficit. #NFL



pic.twitter.com/i9AyDlbh05 https://t.co/lSoobWUcln — Justin David Kish • Sports Journalist (@JustinDavidKish) January 11, 2026

"But, on the other side of the football side, you do understand that there's a business side to it. You have to roll with the punches. I don't have those choices to make those type of choices. And so, from there you understand it and you understand it from there."

Moore finished second on the team in receptions (50) and receiving yards (682). Both totals were career lows as the Bears achieved greater balance while bringing along younger receivers like Colston Loveland, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, and Jahdae Walker.

DJ Moore so underated of a player pic.twitter.com/eJKwjlzt4n — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) December 21, 2025

Still, Williams maintained he had a strong relationship with Moore even if the targets went down last season.

"And then on my side of it, personal side, you obviously miss the guy," Williams said. "I've been around him for two years. We go over to his house, we play cards, we eat food, we watch games, the guys come over to my house and all these different things.

"And so, you build up a relationship on a personal level. It sucks that he has to go, but I think we do one of the best jobs in the NFL, if somebody has to go or we're trading somebody or anything like that, we typically try send to a really good spot. And so, I think they did a good job sending him somewhere like that. They’ve got a good quarterback and good coach and all that over there. And so, I'm excited for him, the rest of his career and to see what he does.”

DJ Moore Wants to Keep Riding it Out with Justin Fields as QB1https://t.co/gVE0kFGhoD pic.twitter.com/Lihjr5RJJV — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) December 8, 2023

Perhaps Josh Allen will give Moore the target totals he's been more accustomed to throughout his career.

As for the Bears, Williams likes what he has seen from Luther Burden. As a rookie, Burden led the NFL in separation yards on routes per NextGen Stats. He also was third among qualifying receivers in yards per route run. Only Puka Nacua and Jaxson Smith-Njigba were higher than his 2.67 yards per route run.

“Yeah, his growth from when he got here, until the end of the season, was enjoyable to watch," Williams said. "It was motivating to watch, and it was exciting to watch. We know who Luther is, we know he's a competitor. We know when he gets the ball in his hands, he's a problem child, as he says."

Luther Burden > Matthew Golden



It’s not even close. Ryan Poles is owed an apology. pic.twitter.com/MBOAwrciKW — Bears Facts (@DaBearsTakeOver) April 12, 2026

Of course, that's a problem child as a “problem” for the defense.

"Being able to grow this year with him knowing some of the offense, things like that, and being able to get on the same page more and more," Williams added. "It’s going to be fun. It's going to be really important for us. That goes with all the guys, whether it's running backs, the wide receivers and the tight ends, you know, whoever it may be, is the growth that we'll have this year with all the guys.

"It’s going to be really fun to go out there and grow together.”

Luther Burden III explaining his celebration against the Green Bay Packers 🥳



This is definitely the best celebration in Bears history 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/hcNNBef7zm — Whistle (@WhistleSports) April 20, 2026

They’re going to need even more of those players going forward. There are still only six on the roster and they’ve usually gone to camp with between 11 and 13 wide receivers.

The draft, undrafted free agents, and unsigned free agents will need to fill out the depth chart.

NFL IQ just added new ways to explore the road to the 2026 NFL Draft.



- First-Round Cheat Sheet 🎯

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Visit NFL IQ powered by @awscloud to explore team needs, draft fits, Round 1 possibilities and more: pic.twitter.com/4fEkOe8V41 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 15, 2026

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