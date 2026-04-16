WR1?: Bears Veteran Has High Hopes For Luther Burden in 2026

Luther Burden III was one of the league's most productive rookie receivers last season. It may have taken him some time to carve out a concrete role on offense, but he was one of the Bears' most dynamic weapons over the second half of the season.

He had only 13 catches for 171 yards over the first nine weeks. However, Burden grabbed a bigger piece of the pie from that point onward (largely thanks to Olamide Zaccheaus' struggles) and finished with 34 catches for 481 yards the rest of the way. He was downright electric whenever they got the ball in his hands down the stretch.

Top-10 rookies in yards/route run since 2015



1. 2.71 - Luther Burden

2. 2.68 - A.J. Brown

3. 2.66 - Justin Jefferson

4. 2.60 - Puka Nacua

5. 2.51 - Ja'Marr Chase

6. 2.46 - Brian Thomas Jr.

7. 2.42 - Chris Olave

8. 2.41 - Rashee Rice

9. 2.40 - Ladd McConkey

10. 2.28 - Tyreek Hill pic.twitter.com/XK9hkZDVFI — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 5, 2026

Fans weren't the only ones who took notice of Burden's playmaking ability. Backup quarterback Case Keenum highlighted the 22-year-old as a player who doesn't receive as much respect as he deserves while speaking on the In Good Company with Mitch Morse podcast.

"There's only been a certain few receivers that I have seen a look in their eye and I've gone over to the playcaller and I'm like 'Get this dude the ball', and he's one of them," Keenum said. "I think he's got a little bit of that dog in him, or whatever you want to call it. [The] It factor."

Can Burden stake his claim on the #1 receiver role?

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

It depends on how you view the title of 'receiver'. Personally, I plan on putting some money on Colston Loveland to lead the Bears in receiving next season. I think he has a Travis Kelce-esque ceiling and a really good chance of reaching it as he and Caleb Williams continue to build their rapport.

However, if you're talking about Burden being the Bears' number one *WIDE* receiver, then I'd say he's got a good shot. In fact, I'd go as far as to say that he's got the inside track at the title.

Luther Burden III led all WRs in average separation per route, last season.



He’s quickly becoming one of the best route runners in the NFL.

pic.twitter.com/m5V8CpK1sY — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) April 15, 2026

Chicago opened up 85 targets in their passing game (which was second-most on the team) after trading DJ Moore to Buffalo last month. While those targets will get spread out throughout the receiver room, there's reason to believe that Burden will be the biggest benefactor.

I'm not selling any stock in Rome Odunze after a relatively disappointing sophomore season. He was on pace for nearly 1100 yards before being slowed by injuries. I think they have the potential to be one of the league's best receiver duos.

With that said, it's impossible to disregard just how dominant Burden was over the second half of the season. He has a real shot to be special.

Ben Johnson on Luther Burden:



“He is a dynamic playmaker. He’s got some of the best run after catch in the game right now. We need to continue to get the ball in his hands as often as we possibly can.”



WR1 📈 pic.twitter.com/w8B5mLnIdK — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) March 31, 2026