WR1?: Bears Veteran Has High Hopes For Luther Burden in 2026
In this story:
Luther Burden III was one of the league's most productive rookie receivers last season. It may have taken him some time to carve out a concrete role on offense, but he was one of the Bears' most dynamic weapons over the second half of the season.
He had only 13 catches for 171 yards over the first nine weeks. However, Burden grabbed a bigger piece of the pie from that point onward (largely thanks to Olamide Zaccheaus' struggles) and finished with 34 catches for 481 yards the rest of the way. He was downright electric whenever they got the ball in his hands down the stretch.
Fans weren't the only ones who took notice of Burden's playmaking ability. Backup quarterback Case Keenum highlighted the 22-year-old as a player who doesn't receive as much respect as he deserves while speaking on the In Good Company with Mitch Morse podcast.
"There's only been a certain few receivers that I have seen a look in their eye and I've gone over to the playcaller and I'm like 'Get this dude the ball', and he's one of them," Keenum said. "I think he's got a little bit of that dog in him, or whatever you want to call it. [The] It factor."
Can Burden stake his claim on the #1 receiver role?
It depends on how you view the title of 'receiver'. Personally, I plan on putting some money on Colston Loveland to lead the Bears in receiving next season. I think he has a Travis Kelce-esque ceiling and a really good chance of reaching it as he and Caleb Williams continue to build their rapport.
However, if you're talking about Burden being the Bears' number one *WIDE* receiver, then I'd say he's got a good shot. In fact, I'd go as far as to say that he's got the inside track at the title.
Chicago opened up 85 targets in their passing game (which was second-most on the team) after trading DJ Moore to Buffalo last month. While those targets will get spread out throughout the receiver room, there's reason to believe that Burden will be the biggest benefactor.
I'm not selling any stock in Rome Odunze after a relatively disappointing sophomore season. He was on pace for nearly 1100 yards before being slowed by injuries. I think they have the potential to be one of the league's best receiver duos.
With that said, it's impossible to disregard just how dominant Burden was over the second half of the season. He has a real shot to be special.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jerry Markarian has been an avid Chicago Bears fan since 2010 and has been writing about the team since 2022. He has survived the 2010 NFC Championship Game, a career-ending injury to his favorite player (Johnny Knox), the Bears' 2013 season finale, a Double Doink, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Weeks 8-17 of the 2024 NFL season. Nevertheless, he still Bears Down!Follow jerrymarkarian