A Closer Look at Chicago Bears Draft Says Anything Truly Can Happen

What needs to be remembered about the Bears in Ben Johnson's second season is how poorly they played in 2025, according to their coach's standards.

Johnson refused to hold back on criticism of their play at times early last season, but it was because he is accustomed to so much better. Even later on, coming from behind each game wasn't the type of thing Johnson or GM Ryan Poles ever envisioned.

In Detroit, Johnson had the fourth-, third- and second-best offenses in three seasons. Last year the Bears put on a late surge to finish sixth.

The Johnson-Detroit offense was fifth twice, then led the league, in points scored, while the Bears were ninth in scoring last season after closing their year with facing eight winning teams in nine games. They were 4-4 against those winning teams. So, obviously room exists for improvement on the offensive side.

Either way they have to come out of this draft with some dawgs. I’m tired of watching our DBs get called trash cuz they have to cover there man for 3+ secswhile the qb knits a sweater — ❄️ 🧊ℕ.ℝ. 🧊❄️🐻⏬ (@Bears_Dubz) April 13, 2026

A little QB improvement can help

Two general observations can be made from all of this and the first is Johnson has proven how an offense can make up for defensive deficiencies. The other is how they can be so much better with a third-year quarterback playing in the offense for a second year.

Jared Goff was a seasoned veteran in Detroit. Caleb Williams' improvement not only can be anticipated, it should be assumed with a year under his belt. They could very well work into that top-five offense where Johnson's attacks usually have been.

Favorites to be on the cover of Madden 27, via Kalshi:



84% — Caleb Williams

22% — Drake Maye

19% — Jaxon Smith-Njigba

14% — Myles Garrett

11% — Matthew Stafford

7% — Justin Jefferson

6% — Josh Allen

6% — Bijan Robinson

6% — Aidan Hutchinson



Who should be on the cover? pic.twitter.com/HgQVIJQM0u — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) April 5, 2026

This isn't to slam the efforts of Aaron Glenn in Detroit, but you have to wonder what the Lions could have been with average defenses backing Johnson throughout his time calling plays. They finished last, 19th and 20th on defense and 28th and 23rd in scoring defense before they were seventh in his final year.

Taken at face value, this indicates why there must be a real emphasis on improving defensive personnel at key positions in this draft.

The Bears reached a point on offense last year by season's end where they could be expected to move into a top five status for this year with few changes.

NFL FILMS MASTERCLASS:



Mini-movie about the Chicago #Bears historic comeback against the Green Bay #Packers in the playoffs.



“We're fine. Makes it more exciting”



Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson are the comebacks kings.



A must-watch for all football fans.pic.twitter.com/090263Y9uF — MLFootball (@MLFootball) January 15, 2026

Defense needs work but ...

On defense, they're going to need to start the safety they draft, if not immediately then a few games in after he figures out the league. They'll need to play a defensive end they draft in the regular pass rush rotation because of the injuries to Dayo Odeyingbo and Shemar Turner. They didn't do enough to address those positions in free agency.

Their defensive tackle need is more specific, and it's for a run stopper versatile enough to not hurt them on first or second down when opponents go to the three-step or five-step quick passing game.

It could probably be successfully argued that defensive tackle is only equal with edge rusher or even less important because they figure to be better against the run if Grady Jarrett is healthy all year and, especially after they added linebacker Devin Bush. Pro Football Focus had Bush as the league's eighth-best run defender at linebacker each of the last two seasons.

Caleb Williams now has SEVEN 4th-quarter comebacks when trailing late: the most in a season by any QB under the age of 25 in NFL history. #DaBears — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) January 12, 2026

However, there was that one comment by Johnson that stuck with everyone when the season ended:

"We have to build this thing back up."

Does it seem like they have, especially on offense?

Offensive improvement must occur. Sustaining the same level isn't acceptable if the Bears want to move into elite status.

Garrett Bradbury has Ben Johnson's fingerprints all over it. Athletic center with experience and high level play recognition. He struggles anchoring vs power rushers, but is a above average run blocker. Serviceable starter, nothing sexy. Cheap option gives Bears flexibility. https://t.co/SYEPFCjcI6 — Blake (@SoldierFieldBlg) March 6, 2026

Helping Williams

The Bears lost their starting center and starting left tackle. Immediately they are in scramble mode just to maintain the same level.

Then they created cap space by trading away their most dangerous receiving threat over the past three years in DJ Moore.

Their answer at center isn't another Pro Bowl player but an average one who did help the Patriots get to a Super Bowl. Their answer to losing left tackle Ozzy Trapilo is either the tackle who got benched last year, Braxton Jones, or undrafted Theo Benedet or Jedrick Wills Jr.

Theo Benedet going against rookie Mike Greenpic.twitter.com/0XJxzXsFzy — Dave (@davebftv) October 26, 2025

Remember, Trapillo might not even play this year because of the severe nature of his playoff injury. It could turn out none of the three options deliver for them the way Trapilo did last year as a rookie.

How does Johnson count on continued improvement from an offense possibly deficient in three areas since last year?

Kalif Raymond is a nice veteran addition but turns 32 years old at training camp and hasn't made more than 35 receptions since 2022. He's not replacing Moore and cap space doesn't catch game-winning touchdown passes.

We will never forget what DJ Moore did for us🥹 Buffalo got a good one

Always and forever a Bear🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/D8Zl9uMWcR — SleeperBears (@SleeperBears) April 2, 2026

They do have other receivers, but whether they have enough to get through a few key injuries like last year with Rome Odunze's broken foot and an ankle injury by Luther Burden is questionable.

Count wide receiver and tackle as potential areas of need.

The Bears last year were second in the NFL in big plays, or runs of 10 yards or more and completions of 20 or more. The Bills had 129, the Bears 127 and the Rams 125. They led the NFL in takeaways on defense.

Caleb Williams was really making these insane throws weekly. We’d see an insane play just for it to get topped the following week. 😂



Year 3 is going to be special. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2LSV6gYkS7 — Bearsszn (@bearszn) April 14, 2026

They're going to need to keep those big plays coming to be a team competing for a division title because their defense isn't doing a reversal overnight.

You don't stay in the top two in big plays by ignoring offense.

They can't miss whoever they take

Johnson's team in Detroit showed what can be done by a team with a standout offense and a mediocre or porous defense.

I've finally started watching some of the OT prospects, now that it's realistic the Bears might take one in Rd 1.



To me, either Max Iheanachor or Blake Miller are locked on Ben Johnson's radar.



Crazy to me that Iheanachor only started playing football in high school. He's… — Dhruv Koul (@DhruvKoul) April 13, 2026

If you look at what's needed to get the offense up to where it needs to be so Williams can operate it and improve, Bears offensive side needs look every bit as necessary as defensive needs. It explains predraft interest in Ole' Miss receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor, and Utah tackle Caleb Lomu.

GM Ryan Poles and Johnson could take this draft any direction.

The Bears draft could be every bit as interesting as last year even without a pick in the top 10.

Thinking of how The #Bears could take a WR in this '26 NFL draft, reminded me of Luther Burden III's 1st NFL TD vs. The Cowboys.



Can't wait for the NFL draft, and Burden's year 2 🔥pic.twitter.com/7cPBbtUc4r — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) April 18, 2026

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