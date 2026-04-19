A Closer Look at Chicago Bears Draft Says Anything Truly Can Happen
In this story:
What needs to be remembered about the Bears in Ben Johnson's second season is how poorly they played in 2025, according to their coach's standards.
Johnson refused to hold back on criticism of their play at times early last season, but it was because he is accustomed to so much better. Even later on, coming from behind each game wasn't the type of thing Johnson or GM Ryan Poles ever envisioned.
In Detroit, Johnson had the fourth-, third- and second-best offenses in three seasons. Last year the Bears put on a late surge to finish sixth.
The Johnson-Detroit offense was fifth twice, then led the league, in points scored, while the Bears were ninth in scoring last season after closing their year with facing eight winning teams in nine games. They were 4-4 against those winning teams. So, obviously room exists for improvement on the offensive side.
A little QB improvement can help
Two general observations can be made from all of this and the first is Johnson has proven how an offense can make up for defensive deficiencies. The other is how they can be so much better with a third-year quarterback playing in the offense for a second year.
Jared Goff was a seasoned veteran in Detroit. Caleb Williams' improvement not only can be anticipated, it should be assumed with a year under his belt. They could very well work into that top-five offense where Johnson's attacks usually have been.
This isn't to slam the efforts of Aaron Glenn in Detroit, but you have to wonder what the Lions could have been with average defenses backing Johnson throughout his time calling plays. They finished last, 19th and 20th on defense and 28th and 23rd in scoring defense before they were seventh in his final year.
Taken at face value, this indicates why there must be a real emphasis on improving defensive personnel at key positions in this draft.
The Bears reached a point on offense last year by season's end where they could be expected to move into a top five status for this year with few changes.
Defense needs work but ...
On defense, they're going to need to start the safety they draft, if not immediately then a few games in after he figures out the league. They'll need to play a defensive end they draft in the regular pass rush rotation because of the injuries to Dayo Odeyingbo and Shemar Turner. They didn't do enough to address those positions in free agency.
Their defensive tackle need is more specific, and it's for a run stopper versatile enough to not hurt them on first or second down when opponents go to the three-step or five-step quick passing game.
It could probably be successfully argued that defensive tackle is only equal with edge rusher or even less important because they figure to be better against the run if Grady Jarrett is healthy all year and, especially after they added linebacker Devin Bush. Pro Football Focus had Bush as the league's eighth-best run defender at linebacker each of the last two seasons.
However, there was that one comment by Johnson that stuck with everyone when the season ended:
"We have to build this thing back up."
Does it seem like they have, especially on offense?
Offensive improvement must occur. Sustaining the same level isn't acceptable if the Bears want to move into elite status.
Helping Williams
The Bears lost their starting center and starting left tackle. Immediately they are in scramble mode just to maintain the same level.
Then they created cap space by trading away their most dangerous receiving threat over the past three years in DJ Moore.
Their answer at center isn't another Pro Bowl player but an average one who did help the Patriots get to a Super Bowl. Their answer to losing left tackle Ozzy Trapilo is either the tackle who got benched last year, Braxton Jones, or undrafted Theo Benedet or Jedrick Wills Jr.
Remember, Trapillo might not even play this year because of the severe nature of his playoff injury. It could turn out none of the three options deliver for them the way Trapilo did last year as a rookie.
How does Johnson count on continued improvement from an offense possibly deficient in three areas since last year?
Kalif Raymond is a nice veteran addition but turns 32 years old at training camp and hasn't made more than 35 receptions since 2022. He's not replacing Moore and cap space doesn't catch game-winning touchdown passes.
They do have other receivers, but whether they have enough to get through a few key injuries like last year with Rome Odunze's broken foot and an ankle injury by Luther Burden is questionable.
Count wide receiver and tackle as potential areas of need.
The Bears last year were second in the NFL in big plays, or runs of 10 yards or more and completions of 20 or more. The Bills had 129, the Bears 127 and the Rams 125. They led the NFL in takeaways on defense.
They're going to need to keep those big plays coming to be a team competing for a division title because their defense isn't doing a reversal overnight.
You don't stay in the top two in big plays by ignoring offense.
They can't miss whoever they take
Johnson's team in Detroit showed what can be done by a team with a standout offense and a mediocre or porous defense.
If you look at what's needed to get the offense up to where it needs to be so Williams can operate it and improve, Bears offensive side needs look every bit as necessary as defensive needs. It explains predraft interest in Ole' Miss receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor, and Utah tackle Caleb Lomu.
GM Ryan Poles and Johnson could take this draft any direction.
The Bears draft could be every bit as interesting as last year even without a pick in the top 10.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.