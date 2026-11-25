Caleb Williams knows his last two games failed to meet the standard of his first three games back after a hamstring injury.

Rectifying this against the Detroit Lions is essential if the Bears are going to have a chance to win their Thanksgiving showdown at Detroit and retain first place in the NFC North. It might be a matter simply of being more decisive, he said Tuesday at Halas Hall.

"Yeah, I think last game just not as decisive as I wanted to be," he said Tuesday. "There was times where just getting through the reads maybe too fast or maybe a little too slow and you're missing opportunities and things like that. So just pulling the trigger, being decisive, I think that's something I always harp on."

Just as the Bears running game has been struggling of late, Williams' completion percentage has been coming down from its peak around 72%. It's come down as teams have amped up the blitzing against Williams. He's at 61.7% completions in the last two games and his passer rating was 72.9 after he had a 111.3 rating and 73.8% completions in his first three games after his hamstring injury.

"The Bears & their GM followed a very pragmatic, simple formula. Sometimes when you see this in life, business, & sports you're like: Why doesn't everybody do it that way?"@colincowherd breaks down how Bears GM Ryan Poles quickly built a winning team around Caleb Williams pic.twitter.com/YEl5b3J9F2 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 24, 2026

"We've been in the 60 ranges of completion percentage and we want to get back up to the 70s, obviously, as an offense," he said. "And so a big part of that is me knowing where the guys are, knowing the defense, knowing where we want to go with the ball, and if it's not there, just checking the ball down and living to fight for another down."

The Lions could wind up being surprised by a new Bears weapon. That's receiver Zavion Thomas. The speed demon had a 30-yard reverse, then made catches of 40 and 16 yards against Tampa Bay as the Bears turned to him for a more extensive look for the first time.

Caleb Williams has been pressured more than any other QB in the NFL but still has been surgical against it. #18 has been unfazed pic.twitter.com/Hu5aOEbXrB — Ficky (@itsfickybaby) November 24, 2026

Williams recalled one Saints reaction to Thomas' 4.28-second speed from during the game.

"Yeah, it was funny," Williams said. "Somebody came up to me mid-game and was like, 'He wasn't on the scouting report,' of him being that fast, and so it's awesome to be able to have the young rook step up in big moments.

"He stepped up on that sliding catch he had, he stepped up on the 40-yard pass that we ended up having. He's doing a good job. We gotta keep encouraging him to be at his best, because that's what we need. It's a long season and guys are gonna have to step up and show up in big moments, regardless of how much playing time you had or having."

Caleb Williams reaction after throwing a block 😂 pic.twitter.com/LOMbM1DyPr — Drake (@SportExegesis) November 24, 2026

Detroit's strengthened secondary awaits

Finding Thomas or any of the receivers might not be as easy as in past games against Detroit as their secondary has begun to reform with the return from a knee injury by safety Joseph Kerby last week. The Bears also must contend with the pass rush of defensive tackle Alim McNeill, who has become the Lions' version of Jeffery Simmons. In fact, Simmons and McNeill are tied for 10th best defensive tackle in the game on Pro Football Focus' grading, which can be a bit subjective.

"In their first couple games, maybe not so much, but their past five games they've been pretty damn good with getting teams into, third-and-long, seven plus, and a lot of times that's obviously in the defenses favor," Williams said. "So we’ve got to try and stay on track on normal down and distances and then from there when those moments do come up and we're at third-and-seven we’ve got to have answers, we got to be able to adjust throughout the game and go out there and make plays when the ball is in the air or if we're running it.”

Whatever they do, it needs to be sharper than against both Tampa Bay and New Orleans in wins. They've got to pull this off on a short week of work, without a real practice.

“The greatest challenge is obviously the full speed," Williams said. "You put in specific plays for defenses and you want to be able to see them and throw them at full speed as a quarterback, even just overall just as an offensive line or running back; being able to see the gaps and the holes and things like that, blocking wise, how they're blocking certain runs and things like that.

"That felt like last year."@robertmays weighs in on an up and down performance from Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears offense in Week 11. pic.twitter.com/M8TjDKrzED — The Athletic Football Show (@TA_FootballShow) November 24, 2026

"I think that's the biggest challenge but we’ve got a bunch of pros in this locker room, guys throughout the walkthroughs in the short weeks are asking questions, we're reloading stuff whenever we need to reload it. If it takes a little bit longer, it takes a little bit longer."

Getting it all down this week rapidly can make for postgame celebration with turducken against a Lions team that is 1-8 in its last nine Thanksgiving games.



“Appreciate you Poles, Ben.”



Caleb Williams had to give props to Jeffery Simmons and everyone who brought him to Chicago 🤝@insidethenfl Week 11 Mic’d Up on X pic.twitter.com/kEbHb1tP9F — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2026