It might seem the sputtering Bears offense is about to run up against a brick wall when they head to Detroit for Thanksgiving with virtually no preparation after looking so ordinary against New Orleans.

Offensive coordinator Press Taylor did little to ease the angst of Bears fans on Monday while talking about how Caleb Williams and the offense have played for two games.

"Honestly, we've started fast in those games, and that's been the big part of it because as we've gone stale a little bit in this game, we're able to hold on to the lead, maybe put our defense in a position where they can rush the passer a little bit more," Taylor said. "But it's definitely something we're going to continue to work through and clean up because we need to be playing our best ball moving forward.”

That's because the Bears enter divisional play for the first time since losing to Green Bay in Week 5 and can't afford to go 0-3 in the division with the race so tight for playoff spots in the NFC.

"Terrorizing opposing quarterbacks & running the football: that's the recipe. Go back to the '85 Bears... How are you going to beat Brock Purdy & the 49ers? Keep Purdy on the bench, watching the game."@colincowherd thinks Ben Johnson has the winning formula in Chicago pic.twitter.com/5PPyrkZXPW — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 23, 2026

Detroit's defense looks like it's on a roll with or without injured edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Jack Campbell. What they've done can be deceiving, though, just like the Bears' offensive situation. The Lions are in a six-game winning streak and their defense has not allowed more than 21 points in that stretch.

Who the Lions stopped

However, in this stretch they faced the Cardinals, who are 29th in scoring, and 25th in overall offense. They played the Vikings before the acquisition of Kirk Cousins and Minnesota is still ranked 28th in scoring, 29th on offense. They played Miami, ranked last in scoring and 31st on offense. They played Tampa Bay, ranked 16th in scoring and 24th on offense.

There were two teams with offense ranked higher. That's Green Bay (14th at both) and New England (18th in scoring, 12th on offense). But the Packers' one-dimensional offense will always be in question until they have an actual running game. The Lions knocked Patriots QB Drake Maye out of their game before he threw his fifth pass, and they faced Tommy DeVito or Danny DeVito or whoever the Pats' backup QB is.

#Bears coach Ben Johnson spoke about "efficient" plays this week.



I charted the runs (excluding kneel-downs) from Sunday's Bears win.



Total: 14/31 (45.2% efficiency)



Swift: 8/13

Monangai: 2/8

Ahmed: 2/6



Johnson said the goal is around 55%.



What's an "efficient" play? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cVuYdtbYw7 — Patrick Norton (@patdnorton) November 22, 2026

It's really been Detroit's formidable offense doing the real work.

Not to discount Detroit's improvement on defense but the real point to all of this is the Bears' offense might not be the inefficient, clanking, sputtering pile of junk it's being made out to be, just like Detroit's defense might not be the veritable wall their stats in recent games suggest.

The reason is the same. It's who you played, not necessarily the stats.

Bears have run against stone walls

“I think it's kind of an everything issue," Taylor said. "I think there's just a lot of things. We as a coaching staff feel like we could detail things up even a little bit better, putting guys in the best possible position from execution, from the little fundamentals to a variety of looks that we provide through our practice.

Since Caleb's return in Week 6, the Bears offense is 14th in EPA/play and 10th in success rate.



They're 5th in EPA/drop back.



The running game has been an anchor. Maybe it's time to let Caleb cook? — Andrew Dannehy (@ADannehy) November 23, 2026

"There's just a number of issues that we feel like we can do a better job of, and so we're working to get that corrected.”

The Bears' running game issues could be things like Cole Kmet's season-ending injury affecting outside blocking, the play of center Garrett Bradbury or injured Kyle Monangai sidelined for five games until the Saints game. Then there are D'Andrew Swift's fumbles. With this attack, so much of the passing game revolves around a strong running game and they haven't had consistent running for weeks.

"Nothing is more Chicago or Illinois than complaining about the center who makes the least amount of money on the whole offense," @olin_kreutz says.



Garrett Bradbury "is who he is."



Without seeing practice, it's impossible for outsiders to have a read on Logan Jones. pic.twitter.com/P1258wSyxs — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) November 23, 2026

All of this might just be due to the fact the Bears have been playing too many good run defenses to expect they'd overpower opponents on the ground.

When they can't run, it's going to make passing more difficult and Williams is finding this out. This is what happened in Sunday's second half against the Saints when the Bears threw for only 68 yards while they had trouble running.

Here's what the Bears' ground game has faced.

Tampa Bay was ranked No. 1 against the run when the Bears played the Buccaneers.

The Seahawks ranked sixth against the run when the Bears went to Seattle.

The Patriots were a top-10 run defense when the Bears faced them. They were ninth.

The previous week, the Bears faced an Atlanta team ranked fourth against the run.

When the Bears were preparing to play the Jets, New York's run defense was ranked No. 7 in the league.

The Vikings had the third-ranked run defense when the Bears hosted them, although they've slipped since.

Lions fans: the Bears' Thanksgiving problem in 20 seconds.



Run it into 9 in the box? Bad.



Throw it? Pressure up the middle.



How does Benedict Johnson scheme for this??



Depth = no-win. Thoughts? 👇#OnePride #LionsPodcast #GreyManes pic.twitter.com/uyw0kQkfTu — TheGreyManes (@TheGreyManes) November 24, 2026

The Packers, Saints and Eagles were the only run defenses the Bears went against who weren't ranked top 10, but when they played Green Bay they came out passing with backup Tyson Bagent anyway, and wasted an opportunity to run. The Eagles were unbeaten when they played the Bears and had both Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis at defensive tackle, not to mention QB Jalen Hurts starting.

The Saints game was after two weeks away against an uninspiring opponent and they seemed to take time to turn on the switch and rev things up.

"We feel like there's certainly flashes," Taylor said. "There's plays in the run game, in the pass game, the way we've been able to start games or start halves that it looks like how we want it to look, the way we run off the ball, the way we finish carries, the way we finish around blocks, or we finish around the ball.

I am a little surprised as a Bears fan. The Bears running game has not been so great lately and they can't seem to stop pressure up the A gap on pass plays making the offense inconsistent. Too many 3rd and longs. Defense has played great though. — Jacob Moore (@JJMoore1983) November 23, 2026

"The rhythm and the timing of the pass game, we've seen elements of it, and that's probably what makes it more frustrating when all of a sudden you don't see elements, when it's even drive to drive."

Now they face Detroit, ranked sixth against the run. Just another game for the Bears' running attack.

Don't be surprised if they find they can run it anyway. They've been doing it just well enough against top-ranked run defenses to be No. 3 in rushing. If they can run, they should be abke to pass.

The running game hasn’t been productive enough. The #Bears need to get it figured out. https://t.co/tUm4aTJdOI — James Fox (@JamesFox917) November 22, 2026