Vikings Take Shot at Bears' Caleb Williams in 2026 Schedule Release Video

The full 2026 NFL schedule has finally been released, and every team released a unique, humorous video on social media to announce its slate of games. The Chicago Bears' Bob Ross-themed schedule release video was almost perfect, while the Green Bay Packers went with an odd claymation format. As for the Minnesota Vikings, they took a subtle yet unmistakable shot at Caleb Williams in their schedule video with a reference to his habit of painting his fingernails on gameday.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams calls a play during a game against the Vikings. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams' nail painting has always drawn controversy from football fans

Even before he was drafted, Caleb Williams took some heat from football fans for his habit of painting his nails. It really shouldn't be that serious, as he only used to do it as a tribute to his mother, and it became a habit. All that should matter about a football player is how he actually plays the game of football, not what's on his hands.

Nevertheless, Williams has continued painting his fingernails in the NFL, and opposing fans continue to jeer him for it. Now, even the Minnesota Vikings social media team has joined in the fun, though their jab was more good-natured.

In the Vikings' schedule release video posted to X, the scene is the kitchen of an upscale restaurant with chefs preparing 17 dishes to represent each of the Vikings' 17 games. For their Week 2 matchup against the Bears at Soldier Field, the chef prepares a bear claw pastry with icing on the fingers, and the word 'BEARS' across what would be considered the fingernails. In the description of the dish, the video says, "Sweet, flaky pastry with frosted paws."

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams greets Minnesota Vikings WR Jordan Addison. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams should be more motivated than ever to sweep the Vikings

While the jab at Williams was in good fun, I would hope that the young quarterback would still take it personally and remember it when he faces off against the Vikings in Week 2. Through two years, Williams has yet to sweep any of his division opponents. How sweet would it be to make the Vikings his first such victim after calling him out in their schedule release video?

Although, when looking at the Chicago Bears' full 2026 schedule release, Bears fans will probably hope that Williams finds his first sweep of an NFC North rival in either the Lions or Packers. After Week 2, the Bears don't play the Vikings again until the season finale. Their final matchup with the Packers is Week 16, and Week 17 for the Lions, and sweeping either of those two would probably be far more satisfying to both the fans and the players.

Remember, the Bears-Packers rivalry reignited over the past six months with even Packers players throwing out some offseason trash talk. Pulling off a season sweep of Green Bay, which would be the first time since 2005 that the Bears did that, would be the ultimate, undeniable sign that the Bears are finally more than a one-hit wonder.

Chicago Bears RB Kyle Monangai and QB Caleb Williams celebrate a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images