When Ryan Poles took the Chicago Bears' general manager job in 2022, he inherited an aging, expensive roster. His first order of business was stripping this roster down to the studs and remaking it in his image, and that commitment to rebuild a storied franchise is finally bearing fruit. In ESPN's annual ranking of all 32 NFL teams by players 25 or younger, the Bears check in at No. 3 thanks in large part to Caleb Williams.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams watches a Southern California Trojans basketball game. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Williams stands at the head of an explosive young offense

Most Bears fans have never seen their team constructed the way it is now, a team led not by a gritty, dominant defense, but by a dynamic quarterback at the head of an explosive, young offense. In ESPN's ranking, Williams, Rome Odunze, and Colston Loveland were all listed as blue-chip young players, with Darnell Wright just missing the cut (he'll turn 25 on August 1, ruling him out for this ranking).

"The Bears have a budding star in Williams, who threw for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2025," writes Aaron Schatz, who compiled the list for ESPN. "His top targets are all under 25, as well. Odunze is 24, while Luther Burden III and Loveland are still just 22. Even the backups to those guys are young; the Bears used third-round picks on tight end Sam Roush and wide receiver Zavion Thomas also both 22."

That's what makes Chicago such an exciting team for the 2026 season. As explosive as they were in 2025, you have to remember that this was still an extremely young offense learning a new system from a new head coach, who himself is still considered young. There are still miles of open air above this unit before they hit their ceiling, and that's why at least one NFL analyst considers the Bears a legit Super Bowl contender.

Chicago Bears TE Colston Loveland catches a two-point conversion attempt. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where is the youth for the defense?

I'd be remiss not to mention the glaring lack of defensive playmakers listed in ESPN's rankings. They did throw the defense a bone by mentioning Gervon Dexter Sr. and Shemar Turner as part of the under-25 core, but Dexter may be playing his last year in Chicago in 2026, and Turner spent most of 2025 sidelined by a torn ACL. As of the Bears' most recent injury update after mandatory minicamp, Turner's status remains uncertain. Rookie safety Dillon Thieneman earned a mention, but as a rookie, he's unproven.

There's also Austin Booker, who was not mentioned in ESPN's rankings but probably should have been. At just 23 years old, many Bears fans see Booker as the linchpin for Chicago's defense. If he can build on his mini-breakout during an injury-shortened 2025 season, then the Bears' defense could suddenly become a real threat. But that's quite a large 'if'.

This, of course, is a bit of a dampener on projections for the Bears in 2026 and beyond. The offense looks like it's about to be one of the very best in the world, but can this defense hold up its end of the bargain? They ended last year among the league's worst in almost every statistical category except takeaways. Worse yet, there doesn't seem to be a clear path towards improvement from an age standpoint.

Chicago Bears DE Austin Booker and DT Gervon Dexter Sr. sack Jordan Love. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bottom Line

Caleb Williams is already considered a top NFL quarterback, and at just 23 years old, he still has plenty of room to get better. His presence alongside other young playmakers makes Chicago's offense a terrifying entity for NFL defenses everywhere. Ryan Poles deserves plenty of credit for assembling such a dynamic and young offensive for head coach Ben Johnson.

However, the defense could be the millstone about the Bears' neck. It's an expensive, aging unit with precious few playmakers who are young enough to become true superstars. The team will be asking for breakout seasons from Thieneman, Turner, and Booker in order to compete for a Super Bowl, and that's a big ask for a rookie, a guy coming off an ACL tear, and a player who was considered a huge project when he was drafted two years ago.

But if they can get those developmental steps from these young defenders, the 2026 Chicago Bears could be the most unstoppable Bears team since the Super Bowl Shuffle.