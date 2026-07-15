Bears' Offensive Triplet Gets Impressive Showing of Respect Despite Uncertainty

The Chicago Bears' offense has no shortage of very promising young players, but that also means there is uncertainty.

Not only does Caleb Williams still have something to prove ahead of his third season, but so do the Bears' pass-catchers, with guys like Rome Odunze, Luther Burden and Colston Loveland still needing to cement themselves.

Despite all that, CBS Sports ranked the Bears' offensive triplet consisting of Williams, D'Andre Swift and Loveland as the 13th-best in the NFL.

Multiple CBS Sports analysts voted and the highest ranking given to the Bears' triplet was No. 12, while the lowest was No. 18.

"The Bears are big risers, climbing nine spots. Williams was considerably better in Year 2 than he was in Year 1, slashing his sack rate while keeping interceptions to a minimum and seeing a spike in his touchdown rate. Swift showed improvement in his first season under Ben Johnson, while Loveland is a popular breakout candidate after he showed a ton of promise down the stretch of his rookie season. Hopes are clearly very high for this group," the CBS Sports article said.

The book is already written on Swift. He's an above-average starter at the running back position and further solidified himself with another 1,000-yard season in 2025.

Williams took a big step forward in his second campaign, but even general manager Ryan Poles admitted the team needs to see more before committing a long-term deal to him.

Williams tallied career-highs in passing yards (3,942) and scores (27), and he showed he's got the clutch gene with some incredible comebacks. But he also saw an uptick in interceptions (six to seven) and his completion rate fell by 4.4%, which has led to improving that being a point of emphasis for the Bears this offseason.

Loveland emerged as one of the best tight ends in the NFL during his rookie campaign, and he did so despite not really getting going until Week 9. Loveland finished with 713 yards and six scores, ranking first and tied for first among Bears pass-catchers.

But as we've seen time and time again in the league, a standout rookie season doesn't guarantee future success for a player. Loveland needs to do it again before we can fully confirm Chicago's tight end as a locked-in star.

Considering all of that, it's incredibly impressive how high the Bears' triplet landed in CBS Sports' rankings and it just goes to show the immense promise the Bears have on offense in 2026.