Caleb Williams Promises Something Impossible About Coming Bears Season
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Caleb William' ability to stay focused after being cover boy for the Madden '27 video game was questioned thoroughly earlier in the offseason.
Now the Bears quarterback has gone into the topic a little further in a pre-training camp interview with Kay Adams of Up & Adams, and actually is using the game as motivation rather than patting himself on the back over an accomplishment.
"Hopefully I can be the first, maybe, to be back to back," Williams told Adams.
No one has been on it consecutively. although Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady both were on it more than once in their careers. This wasn't the boldest comment Williams made about the coming season during the interview, though.
At the time the announcement was made about the game's cover, Johnson expressed confidence his QB could handle the increased adulation. It's the same way he treated it when he talked to Williams.
The interview provided a few laughs, like Williams admitting he hasn't played Madden '27 and Adams' questioning whether the game contains Johnson taking his shirt off after a victory. it did have one revealing moment about Williams' mindset following a season as wildly exciting as 2025. Williams recalled Johnson asking him something as minicamp ended.
"He asked me a question right before I left," Williams said. "He asked me, 'Is there anything you need from me to be better for you?'
"I said 'No, just keep pushing me.' And he said, 'You don't have to worry about that.' "
Williams' prediction for this season
All of the discussion about a video game aside, Williams' predicted in this interview something even more exciting for Bears fans this season.
"It's going to be really exciting, its going to be really fun to watch," he told Adams. "It's going to be more entertaining than last year, hopefully not as much of a heart race.
"But it's going to be a little bit more entertaining, entertaining throughout the whole game, what we're going to bring to the table."
It seems rather unlikely any team could have a season more exciting than seven total fourth-quarter comebacks like last season, but ending it on a high note rather than a playoff loss would be one way.
Stressing "throughout the whole game," might have been the most revealing comment of Williams interview because it allows insight into what Johnson has planned. The wild fluctuation with poor first quarters and crazy finishes can't occur again if they want to have success.
Williams had a 79.2 passer rating in second quarters and 74.2 rating in the last two minutes of the first half. However, it soared to 94.7 in the third quarter and 94.2 in fourth quarters. It was 98.4 when the Bears were within seven in the fourth quarter.
With a schedule deemed the toughest in the NFL this year, Williams isn't backing down from the Bears repeating their success, just as he doesn't back down from the prospect of being on the cover of Madden two straight years.
"We've got some good things cooking and we've got to keep going," Williams said. "It's fireworks, and all of that is going to be lighting up here in Chicago. We're excited to get it going."
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Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.