Chicago Bears Face a Punishing 2026 Primetime Slate and the Outlook Is Tense

The Bears have a whopping seven primetime games (counting the two standalone early games on Thanksgiving and Christmas) in 2026. It's not at all surprising to see them tied for the top spot in that regard after their miraculous 2025 campaign, and it's good to see that they've finally earned the respect of the league office. We suppose seven last-minute comebacks will do that?

While a primetime-heavy slate would've been a reason for much despair in the pre-Ben Johnson era, the team showed they were up to snuff when the lights were at their brightest last season. They went 3-2 in their five primetime matchups in the regular season and knocked off their division rival for their first playoff win in 15 years in the wild card round.

How will Chicago fare in their primetime matchups in the 2026 NFL season?

Week 3 vs. Philadelphia (ESPN - MNF)

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni speaks with Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Bears enjoyed their first signature victory of the 2025 season against the Eagles. That game was at Lincoln Financial Field, too. Chicago gets to play host to their 2026 clash in a Monday night affair.

The Eagles, who host Washington in the opener and travel to Tennessee in Week 2, will probably be riding high on a two-game winning streak when they face off against the Bears. They'll probably be hungry for some payback after the lick that the Bears put on 'em last year, though.

I could definitely see this one going either way, but my knee-jerk reaction says the Bears will win a close one. They match up well against Philly, and the crowd is going to be absolutely electric.

Bears win 27-24

Week 7 vs. New England (Amazon Prime - TNF)

Nov 10, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes against the New England Patriots during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bears have three straight primetime games from Week 7 through Week 9, and the first one is going to be a tough test against the defending AFC Champion New England Patriots. Fans will get treated to a Thursday night clash that really feels like it should take place on Sunday or Monday night.

This is another one that could go either way, but I ultimately think the Patriots escape with a close win (although I reserve the right to change my opinion if the Mike Vrabel situation lingers or somehow escalates). They're going to be rolling with a relatively easy two-game winning streak over the Raiders and Jets heading into the matchup.

Patriots win 24-23

Week 8 @ Seattle (ESPN - MNF)

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; ESPN Monday Night Football logo on an end zone camera before the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Houston Texans in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The schedule makers clearly weren't interested in doing the Bears any favors with back-to-back primetime matchups against the two teams that represented their conference in last year's Super Bowl. The Patriots boast a strong roster, but the Bears' Week 8 matchup on the road in Seattle makes that contest look like a preseason game.

I definitely expect Chicago to keep the game competitive. They will have a few extra days of rest (nearly as much rest as possible between games without a Bye week, in fact), and the loss of Kenneth Walker III is a hugely underrated storyline. Still, I don't see how you can pick them to beat the Seahawks at Lumen Field. I'm as much of a homer as the next guy, but I'm not bold enough to call for an upset here.

Seahawks win 27-21

Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay (NBC - SNF)

Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of the Sunday Night Football logo before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

I like the Bears' chances of getting back in the winning column back at home against the Buccaneers in Week 9. The crowd will be rocking, and Tampa Bay's fanbase isn't exactly known to travel well. Mike Evans' departure could also be detrimental, as it was after he went down last season.

Baker Mayfield certainly isn't going to go away quietly into the night, but the Bears should be able to stifle them just enough to squeak out a close one. Ben Johnson will have them ready to play after two straight losses on primetime.

Bears win 30-26

Week 12 @ Detroit (Thanksgiving, noon CST)

Nov 25, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; The annual Thanksgiving Day Parade down Woodward Avenue a short distance from Ford Field before the game between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Speaking of Ben Johnson having his team ready, I don't think there's any chance that he will start 0-3 against his former team. I'm confident he's already got this one circled.

The Lions are due for a bounce back after an underwhelming 2025 campaign (specifically on the offensive side of the ball), and Ford Field is going to be motivated to send their former offensive coordinator home disappointed. They can still be exploited on defense, though. That, combined with the fact that the Bears are the ones who will be looking for some payback after last season (and the Thanksgiving matchup two years ago), swings the pendulum in Chicago's favor. They'll win a shootout in Detroit.

Bears win 38-34

Week 15 @ Buffalo (Saturday night)

Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes after catching a pass in the end zone drops and makes a snow angel during second half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speaking of revenge, I think DJ Moore will get a taste of it when the Bears face off against the Bills in their Week 15 Saturday night clash. He's still got something left in the tank, and Josh Allen is the best man to get the most out of him.

If the matchup were in Chicago, I would probably pick the Bears to come out on top. I think they'll have their work cut out for them with a late-season matchup in Buffalo (who tend to hit their stride around that time), though. With that said, it should definitely be a great (and hopefully wintry) clash.

Bills win 31-27

Week 16 vs. Green Bay (Netflix - Christmas Day)

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) against the Green Bay Packers during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Packers 31-27. Wm. Glasheen /USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Packers and Bears will face off on Christmas Day for the third time in NFL history. I know the Packers will be motivated to get the monkey off their back and beat Chicago (and they just might in their Week 5 clash), but they're not going to beat the Bears at Soldier Field.

Their Week 16 clash could have MASSIVE playoff implications, and the Bears should be well-positioned to come out on top in it. The crowd won't let the Packers get out alive. Rome Odunze (also known as Bob Ross) will snag the game-winner in this one.

Bears win 27-20