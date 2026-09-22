Chicago Bears' Biggest Disappointments Through Two Weeks of 2026 NFL Season

We are through two weeks of the 2026 NFL season and the Chicago Bears have had some clear disappointments on both sides of the ball.

Of course, it's still early and there is plenty of time for these players to get back on track, but that doesn't erase how underwhelming they have been over what has been a 1-1 start for the Bears following the disastrous loss against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Now a look at Chicago's most disappointing players ahead of the Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Colston Loveland

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We had Loveland pegged for superstardom after his impressive rookie season, so it has been bitterly disappointing to see the start he's off to.

After getting blanked entirely in Week 1, when Caleb Williams admitted he just missed the young tight end on multiple occasions, Loveland had just one catch for three yards in Week 2. Over two games, he has five targets.

It is just unfathomable that one of the team's best weapons on offense hasn't been more involved, but here we are.

Luther Burden and Rome Odunze

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) catches a pass while being defended by Minnesota Vikings cornerback James Pierre (23) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you had told us that Kalif Raymond would be the team's leading receiver through two games, we never would have believed you. Yet, that is exactly where we stand going into Week 3.

Raymond rules the roost with 13 catches and 124 yards, and Odunze and Burden fall in behind him with 95 yards apiece on five and eight catches, respectively, and neither one has scored despite Chicago's 59-point performance in Week 1.

Neither one has been good at getting open, either, something we saw as an issue during the loss to the Minnesota Vikings, when Caleb Williams actually had time to throw or would escape pressure and couldn't find anyone open.

This simply cannot continue if the Bears' offense is going to hit its ceiling in 2026.

Garrett Bradbury

Chicago Bears center Garrett Bradbury (67) reacts to a touchdown scored by running back D'Andre Swift (4) in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the wake of Drew Dalman's retirement, we loved the trade for Bradbury, who was supposed to offer a reliable veteran presence at center after the Bears were put in a tough spot. Sadly, he has been anything but reliable.

Bradbury was a mistake-ridden mess in Week 2 with four penalties, and he has five in total this season, although one of them was offset by another. Bradbury's five total flags are tied for the most in the NFL, according to NFLPenalties.com.

As if all that wasn't enough, his blocking hasn't been great, either, with three pressures allowed in two games and Pro Football Focus grades of 56.7 in run-blocking and 54.7 in pass protection.

Head coach Ben Johnson seemed to excuse Bradbury's mistakes after the Week 2 loss to the Vikings, but we would imagine that won't keep happening if Bradbury doesn't clean his act up. Rookie Logan Jones is waiting in the wings and if he's ready, it may not be long before we see him.

Jaylon Johnson

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) lines up for a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After an injury-plagued and ineffective 2025 campaign, we gave Johnson a break because we figured his struggles were injury-related. Well, that might not have been the case.

Even with Johnson being healthy, he has not looked anything close to the dominant cornerback he used to be. Johnson has permitted a completion rate of 80% and a passer rating of 118.7 in coverage.

PFF hasn't been kind to him, either, and rightly so. Johnson's overall (44.2) and coverage (36.3) grades rank 82nd and 88th among cornerbacks, respectively.

Johnson admitted this was a huge year for him with the Bears having a clear out in his contract in 2027. If this keeps up, Johnson might be playing elsewhere next year.

Jordan van den Berg

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (96) makes a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals running back Kentrel Bullock (31) during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To be quite honest, we expected a slow start out of the sixth-round rookie, even with all of the hype surrounding him during the offseason. After all, it takes time for young players to get acclimated to the NFL, and that's especially true for late-round picks.

That said, we didn't expect van den Berg's start to be this slow. He hasn't had a single pressure and has just one tackle and one run stop. And, he has already seen a decline in snaps from 22 to nine, which doesn't show confidence from the Bears' coaching staff.

We're not panicking yet, but this is certainly not an ideal situation for the rookie, who may have been thrust into a role he simply wasn't ready for.