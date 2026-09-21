The Good and Not So Good From Chicago Bears' Ugly Week 2 Loss to Minnesota Vikings

The Chicago Bears lost their Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings, 9-3, but that wasn't even the biggest loss the Bears took on Sunday.

Caleb Williams went down with a non-contact injury in the fourth quarter of the game and had to be helped off the field before he was carted to the locker room. The severity of the injury remains unknown as of this writing.

We'll talk about Williams' injury and much more as we take a look at the good and not so good from the Bears' ugly loss to the Vikings in Week 2.

Not so good: Caleb Williams' injury

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) calls the snap count at the line of scrimmage against the Minnesota Vikings defense during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential disaster struck in the fourth quarter, as Williams went down with a non-contact injury that has since been diagnosed as a hamstring issue. The only positive we can pull from this early on is the fact that it isn't an Achilles or knee injury, but that doesn't mean it isn't a significant injury.

Williams was in a ton of pain as he laid on the ground after the injury occurred and it does not look good initially. However, we still don't have official word on the severity and Williams isn't slated for an MRI until Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, so we'll be holding our breath until then.

It goes without saying that if Williams' injury is a season-ender, the Bears' season will likely be cooked. With the injury to Williams, It almost feels useless to go through everything else that happened in the game at this point, but we'll do it anyway.

Not so good: The offense

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) scrambles against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While nobody expected the Bears to drop another 59 points in Week 2, we at least wanted to see the team avoid a total reverse in performance. Well, we didn't get what we wanted on Sunday, as the Bears were the polar opposite of what they were in Week 1.

Sure, the weather was bad, but that wasn't the only reason Chicago struggled. The Bears did almost nothing well on offense. The offensive line committed a ton of penalties and was only decent in run-blocking and was awful in pass protection, and there was also a pair of turnovers, including the brutal D'Andre Swift fumble at the goal-line that proved to be the difference in the game.

Even when Williams had time to throw, his receivers couldn't get open.

Hats off to Brian Flores, who called a fantastic game, but the Bears certainly didn't help themselves at all, either.

Good: The Defense

Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94) tackles Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was a missed opportunity with a dropped INT by Devin Bush that would have taken three points off the board, but other than that it was a solid day for the defense one week after getting torched for 37 points.

Minnesota managed just nine points and 246 yards in total and the Bears notched three sacks and four QB hits in what was an adequate showing from the pass rush. Limiting Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison to 55 and 21 yards, respectively, was a huge win for the secondary, too.

If we were to point out one issue, it was the run defense, as Aaron Jones had 105 yards. That said, it wasn't like Minnesota was breaking long runs left and right, as the Vikings had 4.3 yards per carry.

If the offense had been even decent, the Bears would be 2-0 right now.

Not so good: The offensive line

Chicago Bears center Garrett Bradbury (67) reacts to a touchdown scored by running back D'Andre Swift (4) in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Garrett Bradbury had four penalties by himself and his blocking wasn't great, either. One has to wonder if the Bears might give rookie Logan Jones a look soon, but we'd guess Bradbury will keep his job for now.

Braxton Jones appeared to get himself benched for the second time in two weeks after he was taken off the field in favor of Theo Benedet in the first half without an apparent injury. Jones got back in the game later on, but a second benching could be a sign his time as the starter is running out.

Ozzy Trapilo was inactive on Sunday, but he logged his first full practice this past week, which is a clear sign he's very close to returning. Perhaps we'll see him at left tackle next week.

Overall, the Bears' offensive line just wasn't up to snuff. The run-blocking was mostly poor and the pass-blocking was even worse, as Williams was constantly under pressure throughout the contest.

A less mobile Tyson Bagent might have serious issues if the group upfront doesn't improve.

Good: Malik Muhammad and Dillon Thieneman

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (33) is tacked by Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) and safety Dillon Thieneman (31) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two rookies had strong performances last week and the same was the case in Week 2.

Muhammad and Thieneman were all over the place on Sunday. Thieneman led the team with seven tackles and he notched a pass defensed, and Muhammad posted three tackles, including one for loss, and he recorded his first career sack on a blitz.

It's still early, but the Bears look like they might have hit on their young defensive backs.

Not so good: Self-inflicted wounds

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs the ball against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (51) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears had seven penalties in the first half alone, with the offensive line being responsible for the majority of them. Chicago finished with eight for 58 yards, so the team was able to get things under control later in the game, but the damage was done in the first two quarters.

Then, there was the interception by Williams and the aforementioned goal-line fumble by Swift when the Bears were just about to finally score their first touchdown of the game.

Just inexcusably sloppy football by the Bears. They can't afford these kinds of blunders under normal circumstances, but that will be especially true if Williams misses a lot of time.