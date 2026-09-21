The Confusing Disappearance of Bears Budding Superstar TE Colston Loveland

Kalif Raymond leads the Chicago Bears in targets, catches, and receiving yards through the first two games of the season. The 32-year-old career journeyman, who is playing out a one-year, $3.5 million contract, has caught 13 of 14 targets for 124 yards.

To Raymond's credit, he looks comfortable in the offense. He's become a trusted target for Caleb Williams and will probably have a role on offense over the entire season. However, the Bears pass-catching unit features two former top-10 draft picks in receiver Rome Odunze and tight end Colston Loveland over the past few years. They also used a high second-round pick on Luther Burden III last season.

Many were excited to see what that young group of weapons would do under year two of Ben Johnson's offense. They showed serious flashes last season (and in the 2024 campaign, in Odunze's case) and were expected to grow alongside quarterback Caleb Williams.

Unfortunately, with two games in the books, they haven't inspired nearly as much confidence. Loveland's lack of impact has been by far the most surprising of the group.

The statistics paint a grim picture

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) during pregame warmups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through two games, Burden and Odunze each have 95 receiving yards. Well below expectations so far, but still better than nothing. Loveland, on the other hand, has a mere one catch for three yards. That stat line might as well be nothing.

Likewise, his five targets are only one more than running back Kyle Monangai and two more than rookie TE Sam Roush have received. He showed flashes of utter dominance in the receiving game last season, and that area of his game has simply not been utilized.

Loveland averaged 94.5 yards over the final four games of last season. Many expected that momentum to carry over into the 2026 campaign, as he developed into Williams' clear favorite target down the stretch.

Instead, his sole impact has come via the blocking game through the first two contests. Do you know whose responsibility it was to block Vikings edge-rusher Dallas Turner on the game-ending sack? Colston Loveland. Instead of being a target for his QB, he was tasked with blocking a defensive end. That's simply unacceptable from a schematic perspective.

We previously wrote the 4 biggest winners and losers of yesterday's game. Upon further reflection, I made a serious error in not including Ben Johnson as one of the biggest losers (in my defense, there were a handful of well-deserving honorable mentions). It was by far his worst game as a play-caller in his Bears tenure.

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson leaves the field after a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Johnson's defense, it didn't feel like the sky was falling in their season opener against the Panthers. They actually exceeded expectations by hanging 59 points on the road against the Carolina Panthers.

The offensive explosion was spearheaded by 291 rushing yards and 6 scores on the ground, but Williams still threw for 269 yards and two passing TDs. They completely had their way with Carolina's supposedly stout (they looked that way against Atlanta yesterday) defense.

Loveland's lack of usage was bewildering, but that seemed like more of a blip on the radar than a real cause for concern. However, with two straight barrel-scraping performances to begin the year, significant concern now feels warranted.

It's only Week 2. There's plenty of time to turn their fortune around. With that said, getting their playmakers involved on offense, especially the tight end they drafted 10th overall in last year's draft, needs to be at the top of their priority list going forward. That onus falls fully on the coaching staff.