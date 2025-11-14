Chicago Bears catch a break in two ways with Vikings injury report
The Bears received what could be two huge breaks Friday from the Minnesota Vikings injury report, one of which can mean less pressure for Caleb Williams.
Edge player Jonathan Greenard is out Sunday with a shoulder injury. Their top rusher, Greenard last year had three sacks and five tackle for loss as a source of real disruption in two games against the Bears. Greenard didn't have a sack in the opener this year. He hasn't practiced all week.
Minnesota also will be without center Ryan Kelly another week. The starting Vikings center is on injured reserve and his 21-day practice window had opened, so there had been hope he might return. That means another start for center Michael Jurgens. Kelly, a Colts free agent the Vikings signed in the offseason, has been out three games with a concussion. Jurgens, a 2024 draft pick, has started in his place at center, including last week when the Vikings had eight false starts.
Greenard has just two sacks this year. Without him, the Vikings will use Dallas Turner in his place. Turner was their first-round pick in 2024 and has 4 1/2 career sacks, 1 1/2 this year.
The Vikings have no other injury concerns heading into the game, but in practice quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been wearing a bandage on his throwing hand. His hand hit a Ravens player's helmet after he threw last week.
