Chicago Bears Considered Potential Trade Suitor for Former Pro Bowl Edge Rusher

The Chicago Bears need an edge rusher and the Arizona Cardinals might have one available for trade.

So, it's only natural that Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox named the Bears as a potential landing spot for Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat.

Sweat has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason after it was reported he's not happy in Arizona.

"Teams looking to improve their defense should call the Arizona Cardinals about Josh Sweat, who may be looking for a change of scenery. Last month, Cardinals insider Kyle Odegard reported that he had 'been hearing for awhile' that he 'is not particularly happy' in Arizona," Knox wrote.

"Potential Suitors: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers," Knox added.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport did report that "Sweat is not being traded," but we've heard that story before, so Rapoport's report should be taken with a grain of salt.

Why Bears need EDGE help

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As we've seen over the years, teams that can get after the quarterback the best have the most success in the playoffs. Chicago's ability to do so is very much in question.

Along with their lackluster sack production from last season that saw the Bears finish tied for the seventh-fewest sacks, Chicago has three question marks at their EDGE spot opposite Montez Sweat in Austin Booker, Dayo Odeyingbo and Shemar Turner.

Sweat is easily more proven than all three of those players after posting double-digit sacks twice the past four seasons, including his 12-sack showing last season. Acquiring him would be a no-brainer move for Chicago.

What a Bears-Cardinals trade would look like

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Josh Sweat. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Knox believes Sweat would cost a conditional 2027 third-round pick, and we'd agree to the extent that he'll cost a third-round selection, but without a condition.

The good news is that Sweat is under contract through 2028, so he won't be able to skip town in 2027 unless the Bears cut him.

But Chicago might need to adjust Sweat's contract, as he doesn't have any guaranteed money on it after 2026, which could be his source of frustration in Arizona.

Sweat just turned 29 in March, so committing to him for the next year or two isn't much of a risk. Sweat has proven durable during his career and that doesn't figure to change anytime soon.

While we know the Bears should make this trade, we know the Bears don't always do what we want them to, as evidenced by Chicago not making a significant addition at edge rusher this offseason.

Perhaps things will change after training camp, but as of right now we expect Chicago to stand pat.