Updated Chicago Bears Depth Chart After Mandatory Minicamp

The Chicago Bears took yet another step closer to the start of the 2026 regular season after going through mandatory minicamp recently.

Now, the Bears will get a much-needed break before taking part in training camp, which is slated to begin on July 28 when veterans report to Halas Hall.

With training camp a shade over one month away, we're taking a look at an updated depth chart projection based on everything that has transpired throughout the offseason, including in mandatory minicamp.

Quarterback

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

QB1: Caleb Williams

QB2: Tyson Bagent

QB3: Case Keenum

On the bubble: Miller Moss

Barring the Bears trading Bagent, which the team has admitted could happen after fielding calls on the young signal-caller this offseason, Chicago seems intent on keeping three here.

We'd still peg Bagent as the QB2 in this group, with Keenum serving as the elder statesman and mentor for Williams and Bagent. Moss' only hope at sticking in Chicago is the team's practice squad.

Running back

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift. | David Banks-Imagn Images

RB1: D'Andre Swift

RB2: Kyle Monangai

On the bubble: Roschon Johnson, Brittain Brown, Coleman Bennett (UDFA), Salvon Ahmed

Swift and Monangai are the only roster locks at the moment and Johnson, Brown, Bennett and Ahmed are competing for what might only be one available spot.

For now, the edge goes to Johnson because of his experience in the offense and ability to play on special teams, but no outcome behind Swift and Monangai would truly shock us.

Wide receiver

Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavlon Thomas. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

WR1: Rome Odunze

WR2: Luther Burden

WR3: Kalif Raymond

WR4: Jahdae Walker

WR5: Zavion Thomas

On the bubble: Scotty Miller, JP Richardson, Omari Kelly (UDFA), Kyron Hudson (UDFA), Kaden Davis, Maurice Alexander

Despite a strong offseason program that saw him routinely make highlight plays at practice, we still need to see Thomas do it with the pads on at training camp next month before moving him up in the pecking order ahead of the slightly more experienced Walker. That said, the gap between Thomas and Walker has shrunk at least a little bit.

Miller is the favorite to make the roster out of the players on the bubble. His biggest challenge could come from Davis, who also offers added value as a return man.

Tight end

Chicago Bears tight end Sam Roush. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

TE1: Colston Loveland

TE2: Cole Kmet

TE3: Sam Roush

On the bubble: Nikola Kalinic, Stephen Carlson, Qadir Ismail, Hayden Large (UDFA)

The Bears have three tight ends locked in with Loveland, Kmet and Roush, and we predict they will fall into the pecking order listed above.

While Chicago may not keep a fourth, it stands as a real possibility if head coach Ben Johnson indeed plans on utilizing more 13 personnel in 2026.

Kalinic and Carlson would be the favorites if the Bears keep a fourth, but it's not like there's a huge gap between them and the rest of Chicago's bubble group at tight end.

Offensive line

Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney. | David Banks-Imagn Images

LT: Braxton Jones

LG: Joe Thuney

C: Garrett Bradbury

RG: Jonah Jackson

RT: Darnell Wright

Top Backups: C Logan Jones, OT Theo Benedet, G Luke Newman

On the bubble: Kiran Amegadjie, Jedrick Wills, Jordan McFadden, Caden Barnett (UDFA), Mason Murphy (UDFA), Jaren Klump (UDFA), Kyle Hergel

At the moment, we see eight roster locks for the Bears along the offensive line, and guys like Amegadjie, Wills, McFadden, Klump, Barnett, Murphy and Hergel are competing for one or two spots.

While it's possible Jones ultimately beats out Bradbury for the starting center job, there has been nothing to indicate that the rookie has made in-roads on doing so.

The Bears do have a competition at left tackle, but Jones is clearly the front-runner after OTAs and minicamp.

Defensive line

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

DE: Montez Sweat

DT: Grady Jarrett

DT: Gervon Dexter

DE: Dayo Odeyingbo

Top backups: DT Neville Gallimore, DE Austin Booker, DL Shemar Turner

On the bubble: James Lynch, Kentavius Street, Jordan van den Berg, Jayden Loving (UDFA), Daniel Hardy, Jonathan Garvin, Jamree Kromah, Jeremiah Martin

Based on what we've read about van den Berg out of minicamp, the rookie has a lot of developing to do, so we don't consider him as part of the locked-in group of defensive linemen. That's not abnormal for a late-round pick like van den Berg.

The only question mark among the four starters listed here is who is lining up as the starter opposite Sweat. For now, we have Dayo because of his contract, but we would not write his name in pen. Chances are it'll be a steady rotation between Odeyingbo and Booker, at least to start the season.

Linebacker

Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

LB1: Devin Bush

LB2: T.J. Edwards

Top backups: D'Marco Jackson

On the bubble: Ruben Hyppolite, Keyshaun Elliott, Noah Sewell, Nephi Sewell, Jack Sanborn, Jon Rhattigan, Wayne Matthews (UDFA), Tony Fields

The only thing we've read on Elliott this offseason has been his injury status. The rookie did not take part in minicamp because of injury, which is bad news for his chances of making the roster.

Hyppolite is in the same boat as Elliott and desperately needs to get healthy and have a strong training camp or else he might be one-and-done in Chicago.

Noah Sewell will probably start the season on the PUP list after tearing his Achilles during last season's playoffs. Fields comes over from the UFL and is the newest addition.

At this point, you can make an argument for pretty much any of the players listed in the bubble section to make the cut, so the final one or two spots at linebacker are totally up for grabs.

Cornerback

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson. | David Banks-Imagn Images

CB1: Jaylon Johnson

CB2: Tyrique Stevenson

CB3 (slot): Kyler Gordon

Top backups: Malik Muhammad, Josh Blackwell

On the bubble: Jaylon Jones, Terell Smith, Anthony Johnson, Dallis Flowers, Dontae Manning, KC Eziomume (UDFA)

While we believe Muhammad has a legitimate shot to beat out Stevenson for the starting job, we just haven't heard enough about the rookie to project him as the starter right now.

We do know the Bears have been coaching Muhammad hard but that doesn't really tell us how much progress he has made and if that progress is enough to win a starting job. We'll have a better idea once training camp rolls around.

We view Blackwell as the fifth lock at cornerback because of his special teams ability, and we would estimate that Jones is the top option among players on the bubble after he was getting regular reps in the slot while Gordon was absent due to injury.

Safety

Chicago Bears defensive back Dillon Thieneman. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

FS: Coby Bryant

SS: Dillon Thieneman

Top backups: Cam Lewis, Elijah Hicks

On the bubble: Gervarrius Owens, Skyler Thomas (UDFA)

The only way Ownes or Thomas make the cut here is if the Bears carry a fifth safety or one of the four locks gets injured.

Lewis will likely serve in two roles. Along with his duties as a backup safety, Lewis may also be the top reserve in the slot.

Specialists

Chicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos and punter Tory Taylor (19) after kicking the extra point. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

K: Cairo Santos

P: Tory Taylor

On the bubble: LS Luke Elkin, LS Beau Gardner (UDFA)

Santos and Taylor are locked in for another season.

As for the long snappers, Elkin has the edge over Gardner because of his one year of experience in the NFL.