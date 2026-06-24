Updated Chicago Bears Depth Chart After Mandatory Minicamp
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The Chicago Bears took yet another step closer to the start of the 2026 regular season after going through mandatory minicamp recently.
Now, the Bears will get a much-needed break before taking part in training camp, which is slated to begin on July 28 when veterans report to Halas Hall.
With training camp a shade over one month away, we're taking a look at an updated depth chart projection based on everything that has transpired throughout the offseason, including in mandatory minicamp.
Quarterback
QB1: Caleb Williams
QB2: Tyson Bagent
QB3: Case Keenum
On the bubble: Miller Moss
Barring the Bears trading Bagent, which the team has admitted could happen after fielding calls on the young signal-caller this offseason, Chicago seems intent on keeping three here.
We'd still peg Bagent as the QB2 in this group, with Keenum serving as the elder statesman and mentor for Williams and Bagent. Moss' only hope at sticking in Chicago is the team's practice squad.
Running back
RB1: D'Andre Swift
RB2: Kyle Monangai
On the bubble: Roschon Johnson, Brittain Brown, Coleman Bennett (UDFA), Salvon Ahmed
Swift and Monangai are the only roster locks at the moment and Johnson, Brown, Bennett and Ahmed are competing for what might only be one available spot.
For now, the edge goes to Johnson because of his experience in the offense and ability to play on special teams, but no outcome behind Swift and Monangai would truly shock us.
Wide receiver
WR1: Rome Odunze
WR2: Luther Burden
WR3: Kalif Raymond
WR4: Jahdae Walker
WR5: Zavion Thomas
On the bubble: Scotty Miller, JP Richardson, Omari Kelly (UDFA), Kyron Hudson (UDFA), Kaden Davis, Maurice Alexander
Despite a strong offseason program that saw him routinely make highlight plays at practice, we still need to see Thomas do it with the pads on at training camp next month before moving him up in the pecking order ahead of the slightly more experienced Walker. That said, the gap between Thomas and Walker has shrunk at least a little bit.
Miller is the favorite to make the roster out of the players on the bubble. His biggest challenge could come from Davis, who also offers added value as a return man.
Tight end
TE1: Colston Loveland
TE2: Cole Kmet
TE3: Sam Roush
On the bubble: Nikola Kalinic, Stephen Carlson, Qadir Ismail, Hayden Large (UDFA)
The Bears have three tight ends locked in with Loveland, Kmet and Roush, and we predict they will fall into the pecking order listed above.
While Chicago may not keep a fourth, it stands as a real possibility if head coach Ben Johnson indeed plans on utilizing more 13 personnel in 2026.
Kalinic and Carlson would be the favorites if the Bears keep a fourth, but it's not like there's a huge gap between them and the rest of Chicago's bubble group at tight end.
Offensive line
LT: Braxton Jones
LG: Joe Thuney
C: Garrett Bradbury
RG: Jonah Jackson
RT: Darnell Wright
Top Backups: C Logan Jones, OT Theo Benedet, G Luke Newman
On the bubble: Kiran Amegadjie, Jedrick Wills, Jordan McFadden, Caden Barnett (UDFA), Mason Murphy (UDFA), Jaren Klump (UDFA), Kyle Hergel
At the moment, we see eight roster locks for the Bears along the offensive line, and guys like Amegadjie, Wills, McFadden, Klump, Barnett, Murphy and Hergel are competing for one or two spots.
While it's possible Jones ultimately beats out Bradbury for the starting center job, there has been nothing to indicate that the rookie has made in-roads on doing so.
The Bears do have a competition at left tackle, but Jones is clearly the front-runner after OTAs and minicamp.
Defensive line
DE: Montez Sweat
DT: Grady Jarrett
DT: Gervon Dexter
DE: Dayo Odeyingbo
Top backups: DT Neville Gallimore, DE Austin Booker, DL Shemar Turner
On the bubble: James Lynch, Kentavius Street, Jordan van den Berg, Jayden Loving (UDFA), Daniel Hardy, Jonathan Garvin, Jamree Kromah, Jeremiah Martin
Based on what we've read about van den Berg out of minicamp, the rookie has a lot of developing to do, so we don't consider him as part of the locked-in group of defensive linemen. That's not abnormal for a late-round pick like van den Berg.
The only question mark among the four starters listed here is who is lining up as the starter opposite Sweat. For now, we have Dayo because of his contract, but we would not write his name in pen. Chances are it'll be a steady rotation between Odeyingbo and Booker, at least to start the season.
Linebacker
LB1: Devin Bush
LB2: T.J. Edwards
Top backups: D'Marco Jackson
On the bubble: Ruben Hyppolite, Keyshaun Elliott, Noah Sewell, Nephi Sewell, Jack Sanborn, Jon Rhattigan, Wayne Matthews (UDFA), Tony Fields
The only thing we've read on Elliott this offseason has been his injury status. The rookie did not take part in minicamp because of injury, which is bad news for his chances of making the roster.
Hyppolite is in the same boat as Elliott and desperately needs to get healthy and have a strong training camp or else he might be one-and-done in Chicago.
Noah Sewell will probably start the season on the PUP list after tearing his Achilles during last season's playoffs. Fields comes over from the UFL and is the newest addition.
At this point, you can make an argument for pretty much any of the players listed in the bubble section to make the cut, so the final one or two spots at linebacker are totally up for grabs.
Cornerback
CB1: Jaylon Johnson
CB2: Tyrique Stevenson
CB3 (slot): Kyler Gordon
Top backups: Malik Muhammad, Josh Blackwell
On the bubble: Jaylon Jones, Terell Smith, Anthony Johnson, Dallis Flowers, Dontae Manning, KC Eziomume (UDFA)
While we believe Muhammad has a legitimate shot to beat out Stevenson for the starting job, we just haven't heard enough about the rookie to project him as the starter right now.
We do know the Bears have been coaching Muhammad hard but that doesn't really tell us how much progress he has made and if that progress is enough to win a starting job. We'll have a better idea once training camp rolls around.
We view Blackwell as the fifth lock at cornerback because of his special teams ability, and we would estimate that Jones is the top option among players on the bubble after he was getting regular reps in the slot while Gordon was absent due to injury.
Safety
FS: Coby Bryant
SS: Dillon Thieneman
Top backups: Cam Lewis, Elijah Hicks
On the bubble: Gervarrius Owens, Skyler Thomas (UDFA)
The only way Ownes or Thomas make the cut here is if the Bears carry a fifth safety or one of the four locks gets injured.
Lewis will likely serve in two roles. Along with his duties as a backup safety, Lewis may also be the top reserve in the slot.
Specialists
K: Cairo Santos
P: Tory Taylor
On the bubble: LS Luke Elkin, LS Beau Gardner (UDFA)
Santos and Taylor are locked in for another season.
As for the long snappers, Elkin has the edge over Gardner because of his one year of experience in the NFL.
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Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.