Chicago Bears Deemed Potential Trade Landing Spot for 2 Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowlers

The Chicago Bears should be one of the most aggressive teams in the NFL ahead of the trade deadline on Nov. 10.

If we've learned anything over these first six games, it's that the Bears look like contenders at 4-2. Caleb Williams is on track to take the step forward we thought he would in 2026 and the defense has been better than expected.

But the defense has also had some injury woes dating back to the offseason, when the team lost starting safety Coby Bryant. More recently, edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo went on the shelf due to injury, and Chicago also lost Montez Sweat to a suspension.

All three of those issues are a stark reminder of just how quickly things can change at any given position, and that's why the Bears should stop at nothing to continue adding to the roster, and more specifically, to the defensive side of the ball.

Bears linked to Cardinals Pro Bowlers

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an article naming trade candidates, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame mentions Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker and edge rusher Josh Sweat, both of whom are former Pro Bowlers.

Verderame then goes on to call the Bears potential fits for both players.

"Baker is not the typical veteran acquisition. He’s an eight-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first-team All-Pro who has been incredibly durable and productive. This year, Baker already has 3.5 sacks and three passes defensed with an interception. Signed through 2027 with a $16 million base salary next year, Baker won’t come cheap. But with his past and present production, he might be the best player on the market," Verderame said. "Potential fits: Bills, Bears."

"For the Cardinals to trade Sweat less than two seasons into his four-year deal, they would likely need significant draft capital. That might be tough for a team to give up, considering he’s getting paid a prorated figure of $9.7 million before $17 million each of the next two years, albeit nonguaranteed. Last year, Sweat notched 12 sacks but is off to a slow start this season with two sacks in six games," Verderame added. "Potential fits: Bears, Lions."

Do Sweat and Baker make sense for Bears?

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sweat is the more logical addition between the two.

Montez Sweat has been a disappointment so far this season with just two sacks, and while Odeyingbo has been better than anyone thought he would be with three sacks, his injury issues since last season are a concern and the Bears can't depend on Odeyingbo to continue playing at the level he has when he returns.

Josh Sweat is indeed off to a slow start this season with two sacks, but his history of production gives us confidence he'll rebound in a better situation.

Sweat has posted 7.5 sacks or more in four of the last five years, and he has twice posted double-digit sacks in that span, with 12 last season and 11 in 2022. He would be a massive upgrade for Chicago and is someone general manager Ryan Poles should focus on trying to acquire.

At safety, the Bears aren't in a great spot. Hopefully Bryant will be back at some point, but that may not be until December, at the earliest. Dillon Thieneman and Cam Lewis have played well this season, but a single injury to either one would leave Chicago in a precarious situation at the position, so more depth is needed.

Baker has been one of the better safeties in the league over the course of his career, with his eight Pro Bowls and four All-Pro selections proving that.

The veteran safety is better in the box than back deep, but that's no issue because Thieneman and Lewis can play free safety. Baker is an elite pass-rusher at the position, as evidenced by his four sacks this season, and he is also a very good run defender.

What's the cost?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles looks on before the game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We project Sweat will cost at least a third-round pick, but it would be well worth it for the kind of upgrade he can provide to one of the most important positions on the football field.

Baker probably ends up costing about a fourth-round pick, so the Bears wouldn't exactly have to break the bank to acquire him.

Softening the blow of giving up that kind of draft capital is the fact that both players are under contract beyond this season, so they won't simply be rentals.

Chicago is in good shape with its draft capital, with the team having a pick in each round for the next three years.

With legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, we wouldn't mind seeing the Bears spring for both players, although if they have to choose just one, we're taking Sweat over Baker.