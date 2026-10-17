Chicago Bears Projected to Be Major Players at NFL Trade Deadline

It has been tough to fully gauge exactly where the 3-2 Chicago Bears stand when it comes to the team being a true contender when it comes to a Super Bowl.

Through five games, the Bears have started three different signal-callers thanks to the injury to Caleb Williams. Hopefully, that won't happen again this season after Williams gets back, which could happen as soon as Week 6.

On the other side of the ball, the Bears have three really good performances sandwiched in between two really bad ones, leaving the jury still out on the defense overall.

But if the Bears can show they are legit between now and the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 10, they could be very aggressive — and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox agrees with that.

Knox listed the Bears as a team he predicts will be among the biggest players at the NFL trade deadline next month. Knox is pointing to the defense as the side of the ball where Chicago could look to make at least one addition.

The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-2 and chasing the undefeated Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North," Knox said. "While Caleb Williams' hamstring injury played a role in both losses, a suspect defense hasn't helped."

"The Bears' defense has looked respectable at times, but it ranks 22nd in yards per carry allowed and 30th in net yards per pass attempt allowed," Knox added. "Don't be surprised if general manager Ryan Poles looks to bolster the defensive front and the pass rush in the coming weeks."

Where could Bears add on defense?

Chicago Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (55) walks to the locker room after being injured against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won the game, 31-7. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The defensive line has two positions that could use more help.

On the edge, Chicago's pass-rush has been OK but not great, even when fully healthy. Now, Chicago is missing Montez Sweat due to suspension and Dayo Odeyingbo because of injury.

With those two out, Chicago is relying on incredibly shaky depth behind Austin Booker, with guys like James Lynch, Daniel Hardy, Jamree Kromah and Shemar Turner set to try and fill the voids. Those three players have 3.5 career sacks combined and the veteran Lynch has all of them.

The Bears need more pass-rush juice on the interior, as their D-tackles have just one sack, which belongs to Kentavius Street.

Chicago's run defense could use a bolstering, also, with the Bears posting a run stop win rate of 27% that ranks 29th, per ESPN, and a yards allowed per carry average of 4.4, which is tied for 11th-highest in the NFL.

Another sneaky position that could use more help is cornerback.

Granted, the Bears are on the cusp of being at 100% at the position as Kyler Gordon prepares to come back, but we know his past with injury issues and both Tyrique Stevenson and Jaylon Johnson have been awful in 2026.

Of course, there's no telling where injuries will hit between now and the trade deadline, so a position we aren't currently considering could become a need down the road, also.