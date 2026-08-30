Chicago Bears Final 53-Man Roster Predictions Following Preseason Finale

The Chicago Bears came away with an impressive 24-15 win over the Tennessee Titans in the team's preseason finale on Saturday night. A few of the Bears' backups showed out, while others failed to make their mark.

We've been predicting how the roster would shake out every week since training camp began. With Chicago's backups jockeying for position, there has been some variance with each new installment.

Now that the dust has settled, we have more insight into that conversation than ever. There are no more opportunities for players on the roster bubble to prove they belong.

The Bears will have to cut down to their initial 53-man roster (before any potential waiver wire additions) by 5 PM CST today. How might their roster shake out at that time?

53-man roster prediction

QB (3): Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum

RB (4): D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai, Salvon Ahmed, Roschon Johnson

WR (5): Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, Kalif Raymond, Zavion Thomas, Jahdae Walker

TE (3): Colston Loveland, Cole Kmet, Sam Roush

OL (9): Braxton Jones, Joe Thuney, Garrett Bradbury, Jonah Jackson, Darnell Wright, Logan Jones, Theo Benedet, Jordan McFadden, Ozzy Trapilo

DL (10): Montez Sweat, Austin Booker, Grady Jarrett, Dayo Odeyingbo, Neville Gallimore, Daniel Hardy, Jordan van den Berg, Kentavius Street, Marcus Davenport, Jayden Loving, (Shemar Turner (IR)

LB (6): Devin Bush, T.J. Edwards, D'Marco Jackson, Keyshaun Elliott, Jack Sanborn, Ruben Hyppolite II, (Noah Sewell - IR)

CB (6): Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Tyrique Stevenson, Malik Muhammad II, Josh Blackwell, Clark Phillips III

S (4): Dillon Thieneman, Cam Lewis, Xavier Woods, Elijah Hicks, (Coby Bryant - IR)

Specialist (3): K Cairo Santos, P Tory Taylor, LS Beau Gardner

Notable changes since training camp began

Chicago Bears linebacker Nephi Sewell (45) tackles linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (47) during drills at a joint training camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Noteworthy additions - Xavier Woods, Marcus Davenport, Clark Phillips III: Safety Xavier Woods is a roster lock. They probably expect him to hold down the starting job until Coby Bryant returns from IR. Marcus Davenport is a bit less of a lock, but his experience playing under defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in New Orleans should help him stick around. If he stays healthy, he'll be more of a contributor than Joe Tryon-Shroyinka was last season (the bar is the floor, but the fact remains).

The Bears also traded Gervon Dexter Sr. for Clark Phillips III (and a fifth-round pick) earlier this morning. He'll play a key depth role in the team's secondary. He's mostly played on the boundary with Atlanta, but they were attempting to move him into the slot last season. Unfortunately, he only played one game before landing on Injured Reserve with a triceps injury.

Salvon Ahmed and Roschon Johnson both stick around.. for now: The running back position has had the most variance over the past month. I initially thought undrafted rookie Coleman Bennett had a chance to stick around (that didn't last long) before Salvon Ahmed turned heads as soon as training camp began.

As it stands right now, we think they keep four backs, with Roschon Johnson's value on special teams keeping him around. However, I'm not sure he'll be around for much longer if they think anyone on the waiver wire can help on offense (while also providing at least a marginal impact in the third phase). This is one spot where they still could do some shopping.

Ruben Hyppolite II over Tony Fields II: We had higher hopes for Tony Fields II after he was named to the All-UFL team in the spring. Unfortunately, he didn't show nearly enough to stick around. Meanwhile, we also might've been guilty of counting Ruben Hyppolite II out too early after the team added a swath of linebackers this offseason. Still, Hyppolite made a strong case for himself in the team's first two preseason matchups. He's not grabbing a starting job anytime soon, but he proved to be better depth than the former UFL standout.

Strongest practice squad candidates

Aug 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Jamree Kromah (59) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylon Jones: We might not think Jones has great odds to stick around on the active roster, but he's a safe bet to land back on the practice squad. If injuries strike at the position (unfortunately a VERY small if), he'd be more likely to get the call than a free agent on the street.

Kaden Davis: Receiver Kaden Davis needed to build on his strong performance in the season opener to convince the team to keep six wide receivers. Unfortunately, he followed it up with a goose egg against Cincinnati and one catch for five yards last night. He showed more than enough promise early in training camp to earn a practice squad spot, though.

Jamree Kromah: Edge rusher Jamree Kromah was arguably the Bears' best defensive player this preseason. However, he doesn't get the nod over Marcus Davenport here. He's a practice squad lock and will probably be called up to the active roster as soon as an injury strikes.

Maurice Alexander: Kaden Davis might garner the headlines, but receiver Maurice Alexander is also a strong candidate to return to Chicago's practice squad. He also had a strong preseason performance (for the second year in a row).

Skyler Thomas: Undrafted rookie Skyler Thomas responded well after getting picked on early against Cincinnati, snagging a great interception. With the team's dire injury situation at safety, he'll probably be someone they're taking a long look at. Still, with Elijah Hicks returning to practice this week, Thomas doesn't make the final cut.

Caden Barnett: Guard Caden Barnett had a solid showing this preseason. His athleticism was on display at a few different points (he made a few key blocks on Salvon Ahmed's 49-yard touchdown against Cleveland). However, he loses a numbers game here.

James Lynch: Among all the players listed here, defensive tackle James Lynch is the least likely to clear waivers. He's a veteran who showed flashes this preseason. He'd be a great addition to the practice squad if they can get him there. They will either be keeping him or Jayden Loving after the trade of Gervon Dexter Sr., and we give the undrafted rookie the slight edge here.

Luke Newman: Guard Luke Newman might be one of their toughest cuts (although it got a bit easier after he set the Bears offense back with two holding penalties against the Titans). The 2025 sixth-round pick played well in limited action last season and is quality depth on the interior. Newman would be a lock to return if he were to clear waivers.