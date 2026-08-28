Key Storylines to Watch in the Chicago Bears Preseason Finale Against the Titans

The Chicago Bears entered training camp with a few significant questions they needed to answer. They answered some relatively early and gained clarity on a few others in their two preseason matchups.

With that said, there are still a few storylines to watch in the team's preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans. The Bears' 53-man roster is far from decided, and some believe they might shake the roster up with a few outside additions after other teams cut down their rosters on Sunday.

Which situations should fans be keying in on when the Bears take on the Titans on Saturday evening?

The battle for RB3

Aug 5, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back Salvon Ahmed (36) and running back Roschon Johnson (23) run on the field during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is still no clarity on who has the edge in the battle for the third running back. Roschon Johnson has been a quality special teams contributor through his first three seasons, but he hasn't shown much promise on offense. Salvon Ahmed, on the other hand, has been a surprise standout since training camp began. He also carried that momentum into two preseason matchups.

Nevertheless, it's fair to question whether he's done enough to supplant Johnson at this point. With Kyle Monangai's status for the season opener being up in the air, they might put more value on offensive potential. It seems like Ahmed might have the slight edge in that case. It could also come down to RoJo having a quality performance against Tennessee (or Ahmed showing he can perform on special teams).

Do any DTs play well enough to kick Gervon Dexter off the roster?

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (96) makes a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals running back Kentrel Bullock (31) during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gervon Dexter Sr. is once again the subject of trade speculation. With this being the second time he's been included in trade conversations since the NFL Scouting Combine, the odds of him re-signing with Chicago next offseason seem slim. A handful of teams make a ton of sense for the 24-year-old defensive tackle. However, they will need to feel great about their backups on the interior before shipping him out of town.

There's little doubt that Ben Johnson and Dennis Allen have liked what they've seen from their defensive tackle depth since training camp began. The former pinpointed it as their most underrated unit when speaking to reporters on Tuesday. Kentavius Street, James Lynch, and Jayden Loving (whom Grady Jarrett hyped up earlier this month) might be able to convince the Bears to trade Big Dex with a strong performance on Saturday night.

The Kaden Davis dilemma

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Kaden Davis (27) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears' decision whether to keep Kaden Davis around as the WR6 is one of the most confounding ones entering the final preseason matchup. Based on comments made by special teams coordinator Richard Hightower, it seems like he might've secured a roster spot. However, I'm pretty sure Hightower would also praise Joseph Stalin if he were donning blue and orange (not that Davis hasn't earned the praise, it's just not an indication of his roster status).

How much playing time he gets in Saturday night's matchup will be extremely telling. If he's on the field deep into the fourth quarter, they might be helping him get some more good film out there for other teams (teams often try to hide rookies to stash them on the practice squad, but Davis is 27). Alternatively, if they put him on ice after the first quarter, he will probably be sticking around.

Will Theo Benedet be able to supplant Braxton Jones at left tackle?

Jul 31, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (72) and offensive tackle Theo Benedet (79) walk on the field during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jedrick Wills and Kiran Amegadjie both played themselves out of the running for the starting left tackle job. To his detriment, Braxton Jones hasn't really performed much better. He's just considered somewhat of a lock to hold down the position until Ozzy Trapilo can return to the lineup and provide him with legitimate competition. However, what if Theo Benedet has a standout performance against Tennessee?

Benedet was always the favorite to land the swing tackle role. Nevertheless, with three players jockeying for position on the left side, there were only so many snaps to go around. They had him playing with the second team at right tackle before Wills and Amegadjie both fell flat against Cleveland. Unfortunately, he didn't exactly make the most of the opportunity against Cincinnati, struggling in both joint practices and in the game.

Nevertheless, Ben Johnson earlier this week said the left tackle position is undecided. That means Benedet could have a puncher's shot to win the job if he thrives and Jones gets bullied once again. Whoever wins the job will only be a placeholder until Trapilo is back in the lineup, but the Canadian Eagle can bolster his resume with some early playing time entering a contract year.

Can they survive with their current CB depth?

Chicago Bears defensive back Terell Smith (32) runs drills during a joint training camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bengals absolutely had their way with the Bears secondary last week. Cincinnati's third and fourth-string quarterbacks threw for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns, and Chicago's backup defensive backs (and starters early on) had few answers for the onslaught. Sure, it was just preseason, but seeing your $30 million linebacker getting juked by a 40-year-old journeyman quarterback is just about as disappointing as it gets.

With the injuries they already have in the secondary, many believe they might look to add to their cornerback room ahead of the season opener. Whether via a trade (Joey Porter Jr., anyone?) or waiver wire pickup, it seems like the depth isn't really up to par at this point. Saturday night's game could be the deciding factor. Two roster spots might be up for grabs if they don't play their cards right.