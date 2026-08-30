5 Winners and 4 Losers From the Chicago Bears Preseason Finale Against Tennessee

The Chicago Bears preseason is officially in the books. Chicago came away with a 24-15 win on the Tennessee Titans home turf today.

They struck first with an incredible 97-yard touchdown on their first offensive play, and never looked back from there. They put up nearly 400 yards of total offense, and a few players were key contributors in putting up those numbers. Some were obviously among the Bears' biggest winners in tonight's game.

Meanwhile, a few players didn't exactly thrive in the matchup. Who are some of the most significant winners and losers in the preseason finale?

Winner: Tyson Bagent

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyson Bagent played absolutely lights out tonight. This was the performance we expected to see against Cleveland, and it was great to see him right the ship and come out firing. The 97-yard touchdown was the obvious highlight, but the most striking aspect of his performance was his poise under pressure (he was three for three with pressure in his face on his 4th-down attempts) and his processing ability.

Bagent finished the contest with a ridiculous 16 completions off his 17 attempts for 208 yards and two scores. Not bad for being put on ice at halftime.

ZAVION THOMAS GOES 96 YARDS TO THE HOUSE



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Notably, he also recognized the Titans jumping offside and tried to hit a free play midway through the first quarter. He really only had one bad play (he made an ill-advised throw over the middle that was nearly picked off) all night. Losing Caleb Williams for any period of time would be catastrophic. However, they could be in much worse hands. Bagent is one of the league's best backups.

Loser: Luke Newman

Jun 11, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Luke Newman (65) runs on the field during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luke Newman is probably in the doghouse after that one. The second-year guard set the offense back with two early holding penalties. He also struggled to gain much push in the running game. He's a solid backup option, but the Bears have a few of those on the interior.

Newman needed a strong performance to stand out from the crowd. Unfortunately, he fell well below that tonight. He seems like a long shot to stick around at this point (but is an extremely safe bet to land back on the practice squad).

Winner: Zavion Thomas

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas (81) makes a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I know, Zavion Thomas muffed an end-around handoff that resulted in a Titans fumble recovery. That obviously wasn't great, but commentator Jim Miller did a good job of explaining that those mishaps happen often when players don't have much experience with one another. His 97-yard touchdown on the first offensive play of the game, though? Absolutely ELECTRIC. From the stop-and-go route to the aspect of the play that can't be taught (SPEED), he looked the part. He also led the team with 140 yards off five grabs.

He also looked the part in the return game, taking his lone kick return attempt past the 30 and later gaining 39 yards on an explosive punt return. There were a ton of questions when the Bears pulled the trigger on the LSU product in the third round, but they really might've found a good one.

When you're looking at players who had a strong enough performance to potentially contribute on gameday, Thomas is near the top of the list. 97-yard touchdowns don't grow on trees, but they'll have a package for him this season. He and Williams will probably connect on a few deep shots. Defenses will have to prepare for his speed, and that could also open things up for the Bears' other playmakers underneath.

Loser: Jaylon Jones

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Jones (33) practices before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylon Jones was a solid reserve player for Chicago's secondary last season, but he looked extremely slow tonight. He was a step behind in coverage on a few occasions and gave up a 21-yard catch-and-run to former undrafted receiver Xavier Restrepo.

While slow 40-yard dash times don't always translate to on-field play, Restrepo infamously ran a 4.83-second 40-yard-dash at his Pro Day last year. He left Jones in the dust on that play. The Bears' cover man needed a strong performance to stake a claim on a roster spot. They still might keep him around due to the value he brings to special teams (although Josh Blackwell has a clear edge there), but he didn't do himself any favors tonight.

Winner: James Lynch

Aug 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle James Lynch (97) takes the field before the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive tackle James Lynch continues to stack strong preseason performances. He was a load for the Titans' interior offensive line to handle tonight, and nearly sacked QB Will Levis midway through the second quarter. It was a revenge game for the former Titan, who spent 2024 and 2025 in Tennessee, and he clearly made the most of it.

Lynch is one of a few players who leave the Bears front office with an extremely difficult decision to make on the defensive interior tomorrow. They aren't top-heavy there by any means, but they do have a lot of depth. The Bears would love to keep Lynch around in some capacity. However, he might've made it difficult to pass through waivers.

Loser: Dillon Thieneman

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Kylen Granson (86) makes a catch against Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears' first-round selection didn't play much tonight, but he was noticeably not great when he was out there. Tight end Kylen Granson, listed as a third-stringer on their depth chart, later beat him cleanly on a corner route for a chunk play on fourth down. Titans receiver Carnell Tate almost beat him and Josh Blackwell deep on the first drive (although Blackwell was definitely more to blame for that one).

The sky isn't falling yet, but the Bears are going to be relying on Thieneman to play a key role right out of the gate. Growing pains are very much to be expected in that regard. The talent is obviously there, and he'll surely show flashes. With that said, he'll also have his fair share of learning experiences early in the season.

Winner: Terell Smith

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Terell Smith (32) runs onto the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With the Bears secondary struggling mightily all night, cornerback Terell Smith was a lone bright spot in an otherwise cloudy performance. This is his first time seeing live reps this preseason, and he needed to have a strong performance to stick around. He was looking like a relatively easy cut candidate after being sidelined for most of training camp.

While it remains to be seen whether he made a strong enough case for himself, he made the decision a lot more difficult. They still might add another body to the cornerback room, but Smith made a solid case for himself.

Loser: Kaden Davis

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Kaden Davis (27) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kaden Davis needed one more strong performance to cement his roster status as the team's sixth receiver. Some believe his roster status is already locked up, but that doesn't seem likely at this point. Yes, he had a standout showing in the preseason opener and had a training camp performance for the ages, but he followed it up with two straight quiet outings against the Bengals and Titans.

More importantly, the Bears have a loaded receiver room. Keeping a sixth receiver seems unnecessary, especially when Jahdae Walker, Kalif Raymond, and Zavion Thomas all figure to make quality contributions to special teams. Davis is still a lock to be brought back on the practice squad, though. While there was initially some fear that he wouldn't clear waivers, I think that trepidation has largely subsided at this point.

Winner: Jayden Loving

Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Nuer Gatkuoth (7) and defensive lineman Jayden Loving (8) defend Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) during the third quarter at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan van den Berg has been the Bears' rookie defensive tackle who has garnered all the headlines since the start of training camp. To his credit, he also showed flashes tonight. However, so did undrafted rookie Jayden Loving. He blew up the stat sheet tonight, finishing the contest with a sack, two TFLs, and a pass deflection. It was a downright menacing performance.

Both rookies possess rare athleticism for the position and can make plays from sideline to sideline. Jordan van den Berg has all but locked up a roster spot. Meanwhile, unless the Bears ship Gervon Dexter Sr. out of town, it might be tough to keep Loving around. Maybe the Wake Forest product is a factor in why they're considering moving on, though? If nothing else, he's an obvious practice squad candidate.