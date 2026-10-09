Chicago Bears Great Loved Ben Johnson's 'Psychopath Move Behavior'

Ben Johnson was the ultimate troll at the outset of the Chicago Bears' Week 4 game against the New York Jets, but a Bears great has a different way of describing what Johnson did.

Prior to the game, it was reported that the Bears were going to start Tyson Bagent over Case Keenum with Caleb Williams out again. However, when the game began, it was Keenum who officially took the first snap, not Bagent.

Of course, Bagent, who was split out wide for the opening snap, went on to take over the rest of the way and was the unofficial starter. Johnson was clearly being a troll.

Bears great Kyle Long was a guest on "The Rich Eisen Show" and he had a different description for what Johnson did.

"There's the guy right there, Tyson Bagent," Long began. "Selfless; didn't complain when Case Keenum went out there. Got the start, and the one-play, second start for Tyson Bagent's game, which is so Ben Johnson psychopath move behavior. I love it."

We prefer troll or petty, but psychopath move behavior is pretty good, too.

Johnson explains "starting" Keenum over Bagent

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson confirmed after the game that he was indeed trolling the media after it had reported who the Bears' starter was going to be without the Bears head coach officially announcing it.

"I got all these memos saying that Tyson was starting before I ever made an announcement, so I wanted to get Case out there first time," Johnson stated. "It was like his ceremonial first pitch out there. Handing off the torch."

One of the unfortunate things for Bagent in that scenario is he didn't get the official win because he didn't take the first snap. Instead, Keenum got the "W."

However, Johnson couldn't give a single you know what about that.

"Good for him," Johnson said of the 38-year-old signal-caller. "I think the team gets credited for the win."

Who is starting in Week 5?

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) passes the ball against the New York Jets during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bagent will once again get the nod for the Bears in Week 5 after Johnson decided to make the announcement early in the week.

And it's possible he could start at least one more game for the Bears, as Williams has not practiced this week and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said he could still be a few weeks away.

But Williams does appear to be making progress, as The Athletic's Dan Wiederer reported he's doing a bit more in his rehab lately.

"Williams is progressing notably with his on-field recovery steps," he said. "Per those in the know, he has looked spry and comfortable taking drops, planting, slinging it around."

The good news for the Bears is, they have a good situation at the backup quarterback spots with Bagent and Keenum and as long as they keep winning, there's no need to rush Williams back.