Ben Johnson Confirms Caleb Williams' Week 5 Status Ahead of Bears vs. Packers

It didn't take long for Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson to make a decision about the Week 5 status of quarterback Caleb Williams.

On Monday, Johnson was a guest on ESPN Chicago and revealed that it will be Tyson Bagent starting for the Bears in the contest against the Green Bay Packers.

That, of course, means the Bears do not plan on having Williams ready to play by the time Sunday rolls around.

"Tyson Bagent will start for the Bears in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers, coach Ben Johnson said on his weekly radio hit at ESPN-1000," The Chicago Tribune's Sean Hammond relayed.

"Tyson will be the guy. We'll go from there. We're in good shape," Johnson said.

Ben Johnson's Week 4 troll job

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is not entirely surprising, as Williams is dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain that is expected to sideline him three to four weeks. So, he could be out next week, also.

What is surprising is the fact that Johnson announced this as quickly as he did after keeping things so close to the vest last week.

Johnson never officially announced the starting quarterback for Chicago ahead of Week 4, although reports surfaced saying it would be Bagent over Case Keenum, who started in Week 3.

Johnson even went as far as to troll the media for reporting the Bears' decision by officially starting Keenum, who played one single snap under center before giving way to Bagent.

Because Keenum got that snap to start the game, he was officially given not only the start, but the win, also.

"I got all these memos saying that Tyson was starting before I ever made an announcement, so I wanted to get Case out there first time," Johnson stated. "It was like his ceremonial first pitch out there. Handing off the torch."

"Good for him," Johnson said of Keenum after he was told that the 38-year-old, not Bagent, would get credited with the win. "I think the team gets credited for the win."

Tyson Bagent's Week 4 performance

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) passes the ball against the New York Jets during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bagent's first start under center was mostly a success. He went on to complete 25-of-34 passes for 268 yards, but he did not throw a touchdown and recorded one interception.

He wasn't exactly better than Keenum was in Week 3, but it was close enough that there isn't much of a conversation to have about who will start against the Packers.

"Tyson (Bagent) has earned the right to be our No. 2 quarterback. I have a lot of confidence in him," Johnson said after the game, according to The Score's Chris Emma.

While this does appear to be official confirmation that Williams is not going to play, do not rule out the possibility that this is some gamesmanship from Johnson. He could very well be trolling us once again, so be ready for anything.