Ben Johnson's Reason For Case Keenum Getting First Snap Over Tyson Bagent is Hilariously Petty

Before the Chicago Bears took the field for the Week 4 game versus the New York Jets, several reports stated that the Bears were going to start Tyson Bagent over Case Keenum with Caleb Williams sidelined for another game.

However, when the Bears took the field for the first snap of the contest, both quarterbacks were on the field, with Keenum under center and Bagent split out wide as a receiver, which was obviously surprising, to say the least.

But, after that, Bagent took the reins from Keenum for the rest of the game. Even still, we wanted answers.

Ben Johnson explains the decision

Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum (11) before the game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the game, Johnson was asked for the reason behind that move and it basically had to do with the fact that the Bears' QB decision was been reported without Johnson announcing it, so clearly he wanted to throw a quick curveball and, at least technically, make those reports wrong.

"I got all these memos saying that Tyson was starting before I ever made an announcement, so I wanted to get Case out there first time," Johnson stated. "It was like his ceremonial first pitch out there. Handing off the torch."

That is so petty and we love every bit of it.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin said that because Keenum was the one under center for the first snap, he will technically get the win instead of Bagent, who of course was the real but unofficial starter.

Johnson did not give a single you know what about that.

"Good for him," Johnson said of Keenum. "I think the team gets credited for the win."

Bagent's solid performance

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) passes the ball against the New York Jets during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were definitely some throws Bagent would like to have back, but he was solid overall. Bagent showed great command of the offense, consistent accuracy and sound decision-making.

In all, Bagent completed 25-of-34 passes for 268 yards and one pick. There are some things he needs to improve, no doubt, but Bagent played well enough that he's safe in the job for at least another week.

And it could be multiple more weeks, as Williams was given a three to four week timeline and is only two weeks into it. We'll know more about where Williams stands on Wednesday, when Chicago puts out its first injury report for Week 5.