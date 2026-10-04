Why is Tyson Bagent Starting Over Case Keenum? Explaining Bears' Week 4 Decision

With Caleb Williams ruled out once again for Week 4, Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson tried his best to keep the starting quarterback decision between Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum close to the vest, but as we suspected, it leaked.

On Saturday, The Athletic's Dan Wiederer reported that the Bears will turn to Bagent this week instead of Keenum, who got the nod in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles in what was a memorable game Bears fans won't soon forget.

"The Chicago Bears are switching lanes at quarterback again, with Tyson Bagent now in line to start Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets, according to multiple sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the decision," Wiederer reported.

Here's an explanation for why the Bears decided to go to Bagent instead of sticking with the hot hand in Keenum.

Why Tyson Bagent is starting over Case Keenum

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) celebrates his run against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The explanation is really simple: Bagent is the Bears' true No. 2 quarterback and Keenum is really the team's QB3.

The only reason Keenum started in Week 3 was because Bagent didn't have a sufficient amount of time to prepare because he was going through the concussion protocol and had to miss meeting and practice time. That left Bagent relegated to backup duties.

We really got our answer for Week 4 on Monday night after the Bears beat the Eagles. Johnson strongly hinted the Bears would go to Bagent because he "there was a reason why Tyson ended training camp as our No. 2 quarterback."

"We'll have a discussion as a coaching staff and we'll see where we need to go from here," Johnson said. "But I said it last week and I'll say it again: There was a reason why Tyson ended training camp as our No. 2 quarterback."

Johnson has also previously noted he believes Bagent could be a starting quarterback in the NFL, which only adds to the proof of just how much Chicago believes in him.

That said, it's not like Bagent is a lock to succeed. After all, he has not started a game since his rookie campaign in 2023, when he made four starts.

Since then, he has appeared in eight games and has thrown just 15 passes in that span. All of this means he has a very limited sample size and is at least a bit of a wild card as a result.

Case Keenum deserved another start

Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum (11) passes against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We totally get the Bears' logic in this decision. That said, the 38-year-old quarterback, Keenum, played well enough to earn another start.

Keenum was electric against the Eagles and had full command of the offense en route to what was nothing short of a legendary performance.

Keenum completed 24-of-34 passes for 247 yards and one score while also adding a rushing touchdown. What made the showing more impressive is the fact that Keenum hadn't started or even played a game since 2023, and he didn't have much help from Chicago's rushing attack, either.

Rest assured, if Bagent goes out there and throws up a stinker on Sunday, there will be plenty of second-guessing about Johnson's decision to go to Bagent.