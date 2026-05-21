Chicago Bears Should Chase Josh Sweat as Cardinals Drama Opens the Door

Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat might be looking to be traded and that gives the Chicago Bears an opportunity.

Sweat has been absent at the start of Cardinals OTAs and insider Kyle Odegard is hearing that he's "not particularly happy" in Arizona.

Odegard didn't have more details than that, so we can't say for sure if Sweat's frustration is contract-related, but that could be what the deal is with Sweat not having any guaranteed money remaining on his current deal.

It's also possible Sweat, a former Super Bowl champion, is fed up with the losing in Arizona that doesn't currently have an end in sight as Arizona rebuilds for the future.

A premier pass-rusher

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A former Pro Bowler, Sweat has posted double-digit sacks in two of the last four seasons, including in 2025, when he notched a career-high 12.

The edge rusher has also proven to be an asset in run defense, as evidenced by his 69.8 Pro Football Focus grade in that area last season.

Sweat's availability is another positive. The Cardinals veteran has appeared in 16 games or more in six of his eight seasons in the league, and in each of the last five campaigns.

Why the Bears need Josh Sweat

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) and Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94). | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bears seem intent on relying on their in-house options and better coaching to fix the pass-rush rather than going out and getting help. That would be a mistake.

The Bears finished tied with the seventh-fewest sacks in the NFL last season and sported the sixth-worst run defense, two areas Sweat can improve.

As things stand now, Chicago is relying on a slew of question marks opposite Montez Sweat, with Dayo Odeyingbo, Shemar Turner and Austin Booker all competing for snaps.

Odeyingbo is coming off a one-sack season that ended after eight games because of a torn Achilles. Turner had zero sacks in the five games he played in during his rookie campaign before a torn ACL, and Booker was easily the most promising with 4.5 sacks, but he has hardly cemented himself as a starter.

Adding Josh Sweat gives the Bears the established edge rusher they need on the other side of Montez Sweat while pushing the aforementioned three down the depth chart to give the Bears superb depth at one of the most important positions.

What Josh Sweat might cost

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On the surface, Sweat having a strong history of production and two more years left on his deal should help Arizona get maximum value, but the acquiring team might have to give the veteran more guaranteed money since he doesn't have any left after this year.

As a result, we could see the package for Sweat starting with a third-round pick, and then from there perhaps a late-round pick swap would be enough to put the deal over the top.

If the Cardinals want a young player in return, we'd be fine with the Bears tossing Booker into the deal in order to get the job done. We like Booker, but the Bears are in win-now mode and need a more guaranteed solution that Sweat can provide.

Chicago has all seven of its picks in 2027 and 2028, so general manager Ryan Poles has the draft capital to get a deal done.

Whether or not he actually wants to get something done remains to be seen.