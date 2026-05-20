Keyshaun Elliott Primed to 'Embarrass Critics' Early in Chicago Bears tenure

Chicago Bears linebacker Keyshaun Elliott has mostly flown under the radar since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

However, NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo thinks it might not be long before the rookie makes a name for himself in the NFL. Melo listed Elliott among his late-round draft steals who "could embarrass critics very quickly."

"Keyshaun Elliott is a big, throwback inside linebacker who notched a career-high 98 tackles this past season," Melo said. His impact was felt all over the field for Arizona State, adding a team-high 14 TFLs and seven sacks to his defensive totals. The former New Mexico State transfer is versatile and energetic. Elliott is a physical downhill thumper.

"The Chicago Bears made some offseason changes at linebacker, and he can eventually compete for notable reps during his rookie contract."

Keyshaun Elliott's path to embarrass critics

Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fifth-round picks are up against it when it comes to making a 53-man roster in the NFL, but Elliott has a decent shot to not only make the cut, but to grab a depth role, also.

Part of the battle for a rookie earning a roster spot is putting in the work to get better. That shouldn't be a problem for Elliott, who was lauded for his work ethic ahead of the draft.

"Elliott has earned praise for his exceptional work ethic and football character," Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote.

Behind starters T.J. Edwards and Devin Bush, the Bears' top depth option is D'Marco Jackson. Behind those three, the Bears do not have a solidified situation with a group headlined by 2025 fourth-round pick Ruben Hyppolite, who was disappointing in Year 1.

That leaves the door open for Elliott to grab the LB4 role. Another thing helping Elliott is he'll be a great fit on special teams, which gives him added value to the Bears.

If Elliott can grab that spot, he could see significant snaps early on, and for a few reasons.

For starters, Elliott thrived in run defense and as a pass-rusher in college, as evidenced by his Pro Football Focus grades of 79.3 and 80.4 in those areas, respectively in 2025.

If Elliott can carry that performance over into the NFL, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen might try to rotate him in right away for situations where his skills can be put to good use

Something else to keep an eye on is the status of Edwards, whosuffered a fractured fibula in the playoff win over the Green Bay Packers last season, which leaves his status up in the air.

While Edwards expects to be ready by the summer, setbacks are always possible and if the veteran isn't ready by Week 1 for any reason, that would push Elliott up the depth chart, assuming he makes the roster out of training camp.

The opportunity for Elliott to make the roster and make an impact right off the bat is certainly there. Now, the rookie has to seize the opportunity.