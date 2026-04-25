Bears Find a Potential Steal, Earn a High Grade in Drafting Keyshaun Elliott

The Chicago Bears continue to add to their defense on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL draft, this time turning to their linebacker corps. This is another sneaky need for the Bears after releasing Tremaine Edmunds ahead of free agency. Even with the addition of linebacker Devin Bush on a $30 million agreement, the Bears were not beyond the 2026 season. They were expected to add a linebacker in the draft, and they finally did in the fifth round, selecting Arizona State's Keyshaun Elliott.

The Bears drafted Elliott to make an impact in 2027

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To be clear, Chicago's linebacker corps is fine for 2026. Alongside Devin Bush, the Bears are bringing back a healthy T.J. Edwards and D'Marco Jackson. Even fan-favorite Jack Sanborn is returning on a one-year deal. But Edwards is likely on his way out after this year, and neither Jackson or Sanborn are expected to make an impact beyond 2026.

That's where Elliott comes in. He's quite rough as a prospect and will need plenty of coaching up on his technique. He could also stand to add some functional strength to his frame, and he has a problem finishing tackles. But if he can attack these deficiencies over the next year, he could become a draft steal for the Bears. He was fantastic against the run in college, and he has the speed to be an effective blitzer, racking up seven sacks in 2025.

If he sees the field at all in 2026, it will likely be on special teams as he continues to develop his game. But with enough time on task, he should develop into a quality starting linebacker and a potential replacement for T.J. Edwards.

The Bottom Line

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At this point in the draft, NFL teams aren't typically finding impact starters. This is where general managers will take swings on gifted athletes who need a good deal of refinement in their game, and that's exactly what Elliott is. The ceiling for the former Wildcat linebacker is sky-high, but it's going to take some time to get there.

This is an easy pick to feel good about for the Bears. Their run defense has been abysmal for the last two years, so it makes sense to bring in a hard-hitting, tone-setter of a linebacker. That said, there are reasons he fell to the fifth round. The weaknesses in his game still need to be addressed if he ever wants to be more than a special teamer. But the Bears have a strong coaching staff, and this is another time to trust them to develop the talent selected by Ryan Poles. I give this selection a solid 'B' grade, and I hope to see plenty of Keyshaun Elliott at Soldier Field in 2027.