The Good and Not So Good From Day 4 of Chicago Bears Training Camp

The Chicago Bears closed out their first week of training camp by taking the field for the fourth day of practice on Saturday morning.

The session was supposed to include fans for the first time in camp, but lightning in the area stopped that from happening. Chicago ended up practicing indoors, also, before taking it outside, where the team was met with rain.

And those slick conditions clearly had a negative impact on the Bears' offense in what was a sloppy day overall, but as some beat writers noted, the defense playing better also played a role in the offense's first real struggles of training camp.

We'll go over all of that and more as we take a look at the good and not so good from the Bears' fourth practice of training camp.

Previous practice recaps: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3

The good

Former Cleveland Browns tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jedrick Wills gets his shot

We loved seeing the Bears give other guys first-team reps at left tackle to increase the competition at the position on Friday, and Chicago continued that on Saturday.

According to CHGO Sports' Adam Jahns, it was Jedrick Wills who saw the majority of reps at left tackle on Day 4, with Braxton Jones mixing in behind him. On Friday, Kiran Amegadjie, who worked with the threes on Day 4, took on the majority of first-team reps at left tackle.

We would still consider Jones the favorite of the trio, but clearly the Bears aren't just going to hand it to him, which is a good thing.

Zavion Thomas rebounds

Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zavion Thomas struggled with drops and a fumbled exchange on Day 2, but he had one of the most notable plays on Day 4.

Jahns reports that Thomas was the recipient of a touchdown pass from Tyson Bagent to cap off an end-of-half drill. Mark Carman of CHGO Bears added that Thomas caught a "ton of balls" on top of the scoring reception from Bagent.

Mistakes are going to happen for rookies, especially at this early stage. What's important is the rookie rebounds and clearly Thomas did just that on Saturday.

Good day for Coby Bryant, the defense

Chicago Bears player Coby Bryant. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryant secured an "athletic" pick off Caleb Williams and nearly had another, Dan Wiederer of The Athletic reported. Carmen reports that the "secondary shined" and Jaylon Johnson had a PBU and Jack Sanborn almost had a pick.

Overall, Wiederer says the defense had an "active day" and forced a three-and-out against the first-team offense in an end-of-half scenario to close out practice.

"Completely different day at practice number 4 of Training Camp. Following consecutive days of dominance by the Offense, the Defense shined today," Herb Howard of The Bigs wrote.

All of this amounts to good news because of how much the offense has dominated through three practices.

A "flash" from Jordan van den Berg

We haven't heard much about the rookies this week, but we did get a positive nugget on Jordan van den Berg, who "flashed" by beating fellow rookie Logan Jones in a one-on-one, Carman reported.

The Not So Good

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Monangai still absent

Monangai remained sidelined from practice for the third straight day and we still don't know what injury he's dealing with.

The mystery deepens...

Jack Sanborn leaves early

Sanborn, who is competing for the LB4 job, exited practice early, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune wrote. Biggs wasn't sure what Sanborn was dealing with and did not see the veteran return to practice after his exit.

A tough day for the offense

Chicago's offense has been the story of the first week of training camp, but the Bears' defense appeared to turn the tide on Saturday.

We already touched on the highlight plays the Bears' defense made earlier, including the Bryant pick off Williams, and the lackluster finish the first-team offense had to end practice.

But Wiederer also reports that the "ball was on the ground too much," which he attributes to the slick conditions and Chicago's offense simply being disjointed.

"Caleb was not sharp today with his accuracy nor timing. He and Luther Burden, dominant to this point in Camp, could not sync up. It was a combination of timing, inaccuracy, and a drop," Howard explained.

FOX 32 News' Chris Kwiecinski notes that pre-snap penalties and drops were prevalent issues for the unit, also.

Obviously not what we want to see, but it's just one bad day, so there's nothing to panic over.