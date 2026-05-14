Bears’ Logan Jones Pick Looks Better Knowing Rams and Ravens Both Wanted Him

Opinions were initially mixed on the Bears' selection of Iowa center Logan Jones at 57 overall. No one had questions about the player or how he'll fit on the interior of Chicago's offensive line. However, some questioned whether they needed to address center in the second round in a class loaded with quality developmental options at the position.

The Bears clearly felt like the value of landing Jones was too good to pass up at that point. They've since been vindicated in that regard, as well. Last week, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said that Baltimore was interested in him if he fell to the third round.

They apparently weren't alone, either. Jones' high school coach, Justin Kammrad, mentioned that the Rams were interested in the University of Iowa product during the pre-draft process on the CHGO Bears podcast.

Why did the Bears need to go up and get Logan Jones in the 2nd round?



Well, it appears another NFC team was lurking for the Center from Iowa. 👀 pic.twitter.com/o7GKOub52D — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) May 13, 2026

The Rams' brass drilled Jones' high school football coach with questions for two hours. I know every franchise is thorough in vetting prospects, but they wouldn't go through that effort if they weren't interested in him. It's to assume they were heavily interested in him.

Great minds think alike

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The fact that the Rams and Ravens were the two teams that showed the most interest in Jones isn't insignificant. Both franchises are at the top of the list when it comes to drafting and developing their home-grown talent.

The comparison between Los Angeles and Chicago feels especially noteworthy. They not only have two of the league's premier offensive masterminds calling the shots, but they also run similar schemes, with both emphasizing an outside zone approach with a heavy emphasis on play action.

Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The Rams were on the clock shortly after Chicago at pick 61, and they wound up selecting Ohio State TE, Max Klare. The former Buckeye joins a loaded tight end room and will probably be their third TE on the depth chart to start the season. There is another interesting parallel to be made with the Bears' next selection, as they drafted Stanford TE Sam Roush, who will also presumably be third on their depth chart, eight picks later.

As for Logan Jones, we'll obviously never know whether the Rams would've pulled the trigger on him at pick 61 if he were still on the board. They definitely would've mulled over the decision based on their pre-draft interest, though. It feels safe to assume the Chargers would've done the same, as they made Florida's Jake Slaugher the second center off the board two picks later.

I know some thought the selection of Jones might've been early, but it was seemingly right on time. He wouldn't have been on the board for much longer.