Predicting Winner of Bears Starting Center Battle Between Garrett Bradbury and Logan Jones

The Chicago Bears selected University of Iowa standout Logan Jones with the 57th pick in April's draft. They were happy to make him the first center off the board, and he wouldn't have lasted much longer if the Ravens had anything to say for it.

It feels safe to say that the Bears have high hopes for Jones, as they probably wouldn't be willing to bestow him with Brian Urlacher's legendary number 54 if they had concerns over him living up to the billing. He's the first player to don the number since Urlacher patrolled the middle over a decade ago.

Sep 30, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Mason Richman (78) and offensive lineman Rusty Feth (60) and offensive lineman Logan Jones (65) and offensive lineman Nick DeJong (56) and offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) look on during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Balancing Garrett Bradbury’s veteran experience against Logan Jones’ elite technique

Last week, I argued that Dillon Thieneman could be a dark-horse for the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award (despite an abysmal history of safeties earning the honor) in 2026. I think Jones' rookie season could go one of two ways.

The Bears could've waited to draft their center of the future. They shipped a fifth-round pick to New England for Garrett Bradbury, who didn't allow a sack in 2025 and helped the team reach the Super Bowl in the process. This year's class also boasted great depth at the center position.

However, they felt as though the value of landing Jones, who was widely considered to be the top center in this year's class and a perfect fit for the Bears' wide zone scheme, late in the second round was too good to pass up. The former defensive line convert is one of the most NFL-ready linemen in the 2026 NFL Draft, as he started 51 games for the Hawkeyes.

While Jones has relatively short arms for an offensive lineman (30.75"), he makes up for it with technique. He's a technician who is just as capable of stonewalling defenders against the pass as he is at walling them off with quick feet in the running game. Ironically, he often got compared to Drew Dalman throughout the pre-draft process, and it's tough to find a better comparison.

Notably, he's also already 24 years old. He'll turn 25 in October. If they had waited to land a developmental (and probably much younger) center in the draft, then I don't think it would be much of a question whether Bradbury would be the day one starter. With that said, Jones is a student of the game who already has quite a few notches under his belt. The starting center battle is poised to be one to keep an eye on in training camp.

...they might not need him to be, though

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury (65) blocks for quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bears and Bradbury agreed to a re-worked contract that will pay him more guaranteed money in 2026. That could be seen as a sign of good faith that they plan to keep him around for the season, or it could point to him being easier to trade. Those eager to see Logan Jones on the field ASAP definitely hope for the latter, but I think the former outcome is far more likely.

Bradbury has started all 113 games that he's been active in (including the playoffs) throughout his career. He's never been relegated to backup duties and has always been a solid (albeit far from spectacular) starter. They're not going to give Jones the starting job simply because they drafted him in the second round. In fact, there is reason to believe Bradbury will get the first crack at it, as that is often the case with veterans.

We saw the Bears be patient with Luther Burden III last season, and Bradbury has been a LOT better than Olamide Zaccheaus throughout their respective careers. The competition should bring out the best in both of them. Pressure builds diamonds, after all.

Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Logan Jones (65) celebrates a touchdown in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | Ross Harried-Imagn Images

When it's all said and done, I don't think it'll take long before Jones gets into the lineup. Bradbury will probably open the season as the starter, but he's going to have a short leash. If he struggles (like, at all), they'll probably turn the page and go with the rook. I honestly can't get over the fact that he's already 24. There will be a transition period, but he's well-positioned to be a rock-solid starter right out of the gates. He should be starting by October.

I also fully expect him to hold his own once he gets his shot. He was the top center in the class for a reason, and they clearly felt highly enough about him to grab him in the second round despite this year's class being loaded with developmental center prospects.

PROJECTION: 17 games, 13 starts, 2 sacks allowed