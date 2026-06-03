Micah Parsons' PUP Timeline Could Set Up Bad News for Bears in Week 5

When Green Bay Packers superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons makes his return to the field from a torn ACL, his first game back could be against the Chicago Bears.

Parsons spoke to reporters Wednesday during the team's latest session of organized team activities (OTAs) and said he plans on beginning the 2026 season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

"Packers star Micah Parsons makes clear that he'll begin the 2026 season on the PUP list, offering a target of mid-October until he's on the field," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport relayed.

With Parsons beginning the season on the PUP list, that means he'll miss at least the first four games of the season.

It also means that his first game back could be against the Bears, who are the Packers' Week 5 opponent in a game that will take place at Lambeau Field.

Having Parsons on the field for any amount of snaps will make the Bears' offense's life more difficult, but Parsons will almost certainly be limited and not completely himself in his first game back, so that's the silver lining for the Bears if Parsons plays.

Of course, there's also the possibility that Parsons needs more than the minimum four weeks, so there remains a chance the Bears don't see him at all in Week 5.

Chicago's second game against Green Bay won't be until Week 16, so Parsons will definitely have his feet under him fully by then.

A potential blow to Green Bay's defense

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If Parsons doesn't suit up against the Bears, it'll be a big blow to the Packers' chances of beating Chicago in Week 5.

With Parsons not in the lineup, and with Rashan Gary gone, Green Bay wouldn't have a single edge rusher who tallied more than 1.5 sacks last season, barring a move between now and the Week 5 game against Chicago.

We've rightly made a lot about the suspect Bears edge rushers room this offseason, but Green Bay is in worse shape right now.

Micah Parsons' history against the Bears

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Because Parsons suffered his torn ACL before the second game against the Bears, he only faced Chicago once in 2025.

In that contest, Parsons didn't tally a sack and had just one tackle. He did, however, have seven total pressures, including two QB hits.

For his career, Parsons has appeared in one other game versus the Bears, which came in 2022 when he was still with the Dallas Cowboys.

Parsons didn't notch a sack in that contest, either, and tallied three pressures. The Bears will hope to keep him blanked in the sacks department whenever they first face him in 2026.