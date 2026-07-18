Caleb Williams shows 'petty' side by liking negative Jordan Love, Kyler Murray post

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has been known to be a bit petty — but in a fun way — during his career, and he showed that side of him once again by liking a social media post that had negative stats on two NFC North signal-callers, the Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love and the Minnesota Vikings' Kyler Murray.

The post came from Fantasy Points' Scott Barrett, who listed the least accurate quarterbacks on balls thrown 10-plus yards downfield over the last three years.

Williams was not listed in that group, but Love and Murray were. Love registered the second-lowest completion rate in the metric at 36.3%, and Murray sported the worst mark at 33.4%.

Williams went on to "like" the post about his NFC North rivals, as Barrett showed in a screenshot.

I must say, I really respect this level of petty 😂😂💅 https://t.co/hTAxKicaNs pic.twitter.com/19h5C6mw8Y — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) July 17, 2026

Bears fan have to love this level of petty from Williams. In this case, Williams is adding more juice to the rivalries with the Packers and Vikings, and in general his pettiness makes him more fun and interesting than your average NFL quarterback.

For just about everyone else outside of the Bears' fanbase, Williams' pettiness makes him more of a villain, which has the same effect in terms of making the Bears quarterback a more interesting character.

Caleb Williams keeps every receipt

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is one thing that is very clear about Williams, it's that he pays attention to everything, and especially his critics, who have become a source of added motivation for him over the years.

"Yeah, I love them. It's one of my favorite things," Williams said of his critics on the Pardon My Take podcast late last month. "I don't need them, but it's always a little extra belief in myself, a little extra confidence in myself. It's a little more delusion that I add to myself. It's all these things combined and it just throws a little bit of gas on the fire, and all you need is a little bit."

We saw another shining example of Williams keeping receipts after he reposted a TikTok video recalling how C.J. Stroud said the Bears should stick with Justin Fields instead of drafting Williams back in 2024 before Chicago took Williams with the No. 1 pick.

The video also referenced the midfield meeting between the pair in 2024, when Stroud imparted some advice to Williams, which some took as a slight to the Bears quarterback because of Stroud's own lack of experience in the NFL.

Stroud later said he wasn't "trying to little bro him or anything."

Caleb Williams reposted this video on TikTok lmaoooo I love it



🎥: GeekButBetter pic.twitter.com/YYATxitpCY — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) July 9, 2026

Among other examples of Williams keeping every receipt, we've also seen him fire back at NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman after the ESPN announcer said the Bears' 2025 win against the Washington Commanders was a result of "just luck."

Some might object to Williams liking the aforementioned post or keeping receipts the way he does, but we're totally here for it.