Chicago Bears Named Perfect Landing Spot For Pro Bowl Cornerback

Kyler Gordon's triumphant return provided a beacon of light for the Chicago Bears defense.

The nickelback finished the contest with 3 sacks and 2 forced fumbles despite playing only 17 snaps, reinvigorating a defense that desperately needed a spark after a blowout loss against Green Bay. His presence should shore up the nickelback position and allow Malik Muhammad II to play his more natural position on the perimeter.

However, with Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson both struggling mightily this season, some believe the Bears could still use some reinforcements in the secondary. ESPN's Benjamin Solak thinks Chicago can capitalize on the Eagles' misfortune and swing a trade for cornerback Riq Woolen.

"If a team comes calling with a strong enough offer, the Eagles can dodge the comp pick calculations and get value for Woolen now," Solak wrote. "That team might be the Bears, who should be desperate for cornerback help after what they saw the Packers do to Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson Sr. in Week 5.

"For as much man coverage as defensive coordinator Dennis Allen wants to play (34%, the fourth-highest rate in football, per NFL Next Gen Stats), the cornerback play in Chicago needs to be stronger."

Riq Woolen would instantly improve Bears' CB room

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen (2) defends a pass attempt to Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there's one thing about Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, it's that he's going to be aggressive. He's going to send the house. That puts pressure on players to hold up in man-to-man situations on the back end.

To Allen's credit, the blitzes have gotten home more often than not this season. However, that has much more to do with the defensive line than it does the secondary.

Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson have arguably been their two worst starters on defense this season. They're routinely a few steps behind in coverage and haven't held up well against fast receivers.

Jaylon Johnson… pic.twitter.com/Cl3yH7J9lN — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) October 11, 2026

Meanwhile, Woolen is still one of the league's most physically gifted cover men. Despite standing 6'4", he can still keep up with any receiver in the league.

Woolen might not be as flashy as he was early in his career (he led the league with six interceptions during his Pro Bowl rookie campaign), but he's still more than capable of holding his own on the perimeter. He's played 425/430 of the defensive snaps for Philadelphia and has allowed only 51.7% of the passes thrown his way to be completed.

The 27-year-old signed a one-year, $12 million deal with Philadelphia this offseason. It seemed like a win-win for both sides. He expected to raise his stock and have a chance at a Super Bowl with a perennial contender, and they expected a rock-solid starter for a potential playoff push. The fact that they would also get a compensation pick for him if he were to ball out and leave in free agency wouldn't hurt, either.

However, with the Eagles currently sitting at 2-4 and losing their starting QB for the rest of the season, the sky is officially falling in Philadelphia. The Bears could cash in on their misfortune and shore up their most glaring weakness for a potential playoff push of their own.