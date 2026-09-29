MNF Broadcast Hinted at a Major In-House Development for Bears at Cornerback

The Bears' decision to draft Malik Muhammad II in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft was always our favorite move they made on draft weekend. The University of Texas product had no business being available that late, and he's proven that through the first three games.

Muhammad became the first rookie cover man in franchise history to record an interception and a sack over his first two games. He then followed that accomplishment up with another great performance against the Eagles. The rookie has allowed only five catches (off 12 targets) for 76 yards and a 28.5 passer rating allowed to begin the year.

One of the most impressive aspects of Muhammad's hot start is that he has been cross-trained on the perimeter and at nickelback. He started the first two games in the slot and spent most of his snaps on the perimeter last night.

Could the cover man already be better than Jaylon Johnson? Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen apparently thinks so. During the MNF broadcast, commentator Joe Buck said that Allen told the crew that Muhammad might be their best cover man.

That's awfully big praise for the rookie. Likewise, it's also a shot across the bow at the two-time Pro Bowler on the other side of him.

Jaylon Johnson caught a major stray

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) reacts during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On one hand, Allen praising Muhammad is great news for Chicago. The rookie has been a revelation for their defense. He won't be coming off the field anytime soon, regardless of Kyler Gordon's health.He'll actually move into a more natural position on the perimeter once Gordon returns (assuming he has a shot to win the job back).

Johnson entered this season with a reputation as one of the league's premier corners, though. Sure, he lost some shine after missing 10 games last season, but he was expected to bounce back strong, being a year removed from core muscle surgery.

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old hasn't exactly done that through the first three weeks. He struggled mightily against the Panthers in the season opener and against the Eagles last night. Meanwhile, Muhammad has thrived in both matchups, and he's done it at two different spots in the secondary.

With three games in the books, it's difficult to find fault in Allen's perspective. It leaves some unanswered questions on the Jaylon Johnson front, though.

Could this be Johnson's last season in Chicago?

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) runs onto the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The notion that they could cut ties with Johnson is tough to imagine right now. The Bears don't exactly have great depth in the secondary, and they're leaning on him as a key starter.

However, it's fair to question whether they could move on from him next offseason if he doesn't turn around the rough start. If he and Muhammad both continue on their current trajectory, would the Bears be willing to pay their second-best cover man $25 million in the final year of his deal? Or would they cut bait to recoup $16 million?

Honestly, what they do with Gordon next offseason could be a major determining factor. At this point, he seems like a goner. Ben Johnson has shown very little patience with his injury debacle, and he'll need to thrive when he gets back on the field (which will also have to be soon) to stick around.

They ideally wouldn't want to have to replace two starters in the secondary in one offseason, though. Especially when both players are still under contract.

We understand that they're 2-1 and coming off an extremely impressive win on Monday night. This is largely a conversation for another day. It will become a very real conversation in January if Muhammad can prove his fast start is no mirage, though.