5 Winners and 3 Losers From the Chicago Bears Blowout Win over the Eagles

The Chicago Bears came away with a highly impressive 27-7 blowout win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will set up a few dartboards around the Eagles' training facility after this one. Close-up images of Case Keenum, Ben Johnson, and D'Marco Jackson will all be featured.

Virtually no one expected that type of performance with their third-string quarterback under center. It's tough to find negatives in the overwhelmingly positive performance.

Conversely, it's equally difficult to narrow down the biggest winners. It was a great performance all the way around.

Winner: Case Keenum

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum (11) passes against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Case Keenum showed that he has just about everything in his bag (he even got the Eagles to jump with a masterful hard count on 4th-and-short) tonight. We were curious to see what Keenum could do with Ben Johnson calling the shots, but I'm not sure anyone expected him to be the best player on the field. The veteran looked extremely comfortable running the offense and stood strong in the face of (continuous) pressure.

He completed 24 of 34 attempts for 247 yards and two touchdowns and added a third on the ground. Do the Bears have a quarterback controversy next week? It sure seems like it. We're not sure how they could go back to Bagent considering how well the offense operated (against a really tough defense, no less) tonight.

Loser: Tyson Bagent

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) passes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I really hate to rub it in, but every action has an equal and opposite reaction. The biggest reaction to this one is that Tyson Bagent will have to wait a bit longer to get shot. It sure feels like the starting job will be Keenum's to lose until Williams is back in the lineup.

It's hard not to feel bad for Bagent. This would've been his opportunity to prove Ben Johnson right when he called him one of the NFL's 32 best quarterbacks. On a night with few negatives, the guy who didn't get a chance to play stands out as the clear biggest loser.

Winner: Austin Booker

Nov 2, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; An NFL emblem celebrating Salute to Service month is seen on the helmet of Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94) before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Booker provided an early spark with a forced fumble midway through the first quarter. The Peanut Punch put Chicago's offense in position to get a two-possession lead right off the bat. Unfortunately, they couldn't capitalize on the great field position. That doesn't diminish how great of a play it was, though.

The 23-year-old also got a quick pressure throughout the contest. He's still waiting to establish some consistency in the pass-rush department, but the same can be said for everyone else along the defensive line. He also showed versatility and made a few solid plays in run support throughout the second half.

Loser: Jaylon Johnson

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) runs onto the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some might not have caught it, but Jaylon Johnson caught a stray early in the game when Joe Buck referenced defensive coordinator Dennis Allen saying that fourth-round selection Malik Muhammad II might be their best cover man. Unfortunately, Johnson promptly proved him right tonight.

In his defense, Devonta Smith is an alpha receiver. He's going to win a one-on-one matchup more often than not. However, Johnson also has the reputation of an alpha cornerback. He's fallen well below that this season, though. Smith wasn't the only one who beat him, as Dontayvion Wicks also shook him out of his cleats late in the third quarter (and should've beaten him for another chunk game late in the fourth if he could've completed the catch).

Winner: Dillon Thieneman

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) intercepts the ball against Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears definitely found a player in Dillon Thieneman. The first-round selection picked the perfect time to snag his first career interception today. He came down with an Andy Dalton meatball in the back of the end zone after the Eagles were trying to punch in what would've been a 98-yard touchdown drive.

It was also another ho hum 6-tackle performance for Thieneman. The 22-year-old has rapidly become their best player in the secondary. You could actually make a strong case that he's been their best player on the entire defensive side of the ball through three games.

Loser: Rome Odunze

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) enters the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rome Odunze had a prime opportunity to catch his first touchdown of the season today. Unfortunately, he couldn't come down with a routine catch (that he made look like a very difficult catch) in the end zone. The Bears turned it over on downs two plays later.

Who knows if Johnson would've gone for it on fourth if Odunze hadn't dropped the easiest touchdown you'll ever see (he knows he probably would've, though). Odunze made up for it by doing the bare minimum (catching the ball three times), but that frustrating drop still took seven points off the board. He needs to be better if he wants to stick around long-term.

Winner: Dennis Allen

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on from the sideline in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another elite defensive performance by defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's unit. This time, nobody can blame the weather or the fact that they're playing a backup quarterback. They held the Eagles' starting offense (only missing two starters) to seven points. The rush defense struggled in the first half but settled in well late.

They also had three takeaways on the night, and each was more impressive than the last. The turnover regression committee sure aren't batting a thousand through the first three games, huh? Concerns about the Bears' defense after their 59-37 season opener were seemingly premature.

Winner: Kalif Raymond

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) runs to score a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second halfat Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The AARP squad looked great tonight, didn't they?? Kalif Raymond has been a godsend for the Bears' offense. He came into today's game leading the team in targets, receptions, and receiving yards... and he widened the yardage gap with a six-catch, 90-yard performance today.

He also finally got into the end zone for his first touchdown donning the Blue and Orange. Raymond is well on his way to a career season, and he might reach those numbers by Halloween at this rate. Here's to hoping he finishes his career in Chicago.